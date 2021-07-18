Realme Pad Tablet Unveiled – Images and Features Confirmed | Technology

The rumors of a realme tablet are confirmed with these renders leaked by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles of realme pad, and it looks very good.

The company realme it entered the mobile market like a hurricane a few years ago, ready to become the new Xiaomi.

Its journey has been a success, because in Spain it was the mobile manufacturer that grew the most in 2020, and it has already entered the top 7 best-selling smartphone brands worldwide.

To consolidate itself in the market, realme knows that mobile phones are not enough, which is why it has already launched an activity bracelet, smartwatches such as the Realme Watch 2, or its open AIoT platform that will bring together all its connected devices. We recently reviewed the realme TechLife Vacuum, their first robot vacuum cleaner.

Robot vacuum cleaner with LiDAR mapping and navigation system that offers smart and efficient cleaning in your home. Vacuum and scrub, programmable, and compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

Another of the products that he plans to market after the summer is a tablet. Until now it was only rumors, with some photos taken in the middle of the street, but these renders revealed by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, which are trusted sources that many other products have advanced, confirm the existence of realme’s tablet.

realme pad will be a 10.5 inch tablet and a size 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8 mm. The thickness increases to 8.4 mm in the camera.

Its elongated design seems ideal for watching movies and using it horizontally, but in the aforementioned filtered photos we have seen it used vertically, like a mobile.

And the truth is that the location of the camera seems designed to be used vertically, at least with some apps like TikTok.

Its design is very reminiscent of the 2020 iPad Pro, including the camera bump.

It has a unibody aluminum body and a decorative line that crosses the entire rear carsasa and the camera itself, to accentuate the design.

On the front it has visible frames, and a camera in the center of the top edge. They are also appreciated four speakers, two on each side, and the power button.

It also has the essential volume buttons, a USB Type-C connector, and what appears to be a micro SD card reader.

From the regulator’s specifications, it seems that it will have a 7,100 mAh battery. It is also rumored that he will use a Snapdragon 870 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It could go on sale in October.

A new rival for Apple, Samsung and Huawei in a market that needs more dynamism to face the rise of laptops.