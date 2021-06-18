realme Narzo 30 5G or realme GT 5G, which one should you choose?

They look alike, but they are very different: this is what you should know before buying one of the latest terminals from realme.

They look alike, but they are more different than you might imagine: realme Narzo 30 5G and realme GT 5G are two of the last devices of the company to land in Spain, both displaying some state-of-the-art features, a neat design and of course an attractive price.

If you were thinking of getting one of these two models, but you are still not sure which one best suits your needs, we are going to review the differences and similarities between the realme Narzo 30 5G and the realme GT 5G, so you can choose more wisely.

Extreme power vs balance

If something should be clear, it is that neither device falls precisely short in terms of power. Rather the complete opposite.

The model of the narzo 30 series has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, one of the latest generation brains, and one of the most powerful in its segment.

It is a chip that combines two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A72 cores with a 7 nanometer format, to offer a perfect balance between performance, connectivity and energy efficiency.

For its part, realme GT 5G mounts the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, the latest installment in Qualcomm’s high-end processor series, capable of delivering a extreme performance in any situation.

When talking about its batteries, we find one of greater capacity on the realme Narzo 30 5G, with nothing less than 5,000 mAh capacity, a considerable increase over the 4,500 mAh capacity of the realme GT 5G, which translates into a record autonomy, capable of reaching two days of use without problems, especially thanks to functions such as Smart 5G Power Saving, which helps save energy by intelligently switching between 4G or 5G networks depending on their availability at all times.

Bright, fluid, high-resolution displays

Both models have a screen with similar dimensions, 6.5 inches in the case of the realme Narzo 30 5G, and of 6.43 inch for the realme GT 5G.

Both, in addition, maintain the same Full HD + resolution and the high refresh rate, which translates into a smoother and more fluid experience when using the device.

In this case, yes, the realme GT 5G increases the refresh rate up to 120 hertz with respect to the 90 hertz of realme Narzo 30 5G. That implies a extra softness that their owners will enjoy when playing games or surfing the Internet.

Either way, there are two fantastic displays which also stand out for achieve high gloss levels so that the sunlight does not prevent us from viewing our favorite content at any time and place.

Two complete multimedia sections with photography per flag

With their three cameras located on the back, either of the two devices will offer a pleasant photographic experience.

We found differences, yes, in terms of the main sensor resolutionWell, we are talking about a 64 megapixel camera on the realme GT, and of 48 megapixels on the realme Narzo 30 5G.

Either of the two sensors will allow us capture great detail, even in low-light scenes. And to support the sensor, the night mode will come into play to extract even more light from where there seems to be none.

There is also no lack of cameras with ultra wide angle lens, 8 megapixels in both cases, and the sensor for macro captures of 2 megapixels. The selfie camera is the same too, with 16 megapixels resolution.

Although it does not end there: audiophiles will be happy to know that both models have 3.5 mm headphone port, so you can connect your lifelong headphones with a high quality sound, even when the mobile is charging.

Which model best suits you?

Deciding on one or the other model can seem complicated at first glance. However, it all depends on what are you looking for in a mobile today.

Those people who want a smartphone with balanced features, which stands out for its power, screen quality, autonomy and photography, and who also want to be up to date with 5G connectivity, they should seriously consider the realme Narzo 30 5G, especially if what they want is don’t spend too much money, but not for that reason having to sacrifice essential aspects in the experience with a smartphone.

The realme GT 5G, on the other hand, is the model for who want it all: extreme speed, higher resolution camera or faster loading, and are willing to pay a little more for enjoying excellence.

