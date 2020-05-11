A few months ago Realme had a new series focused on “Generation Z” out of its sleeve: Realme Narzo. After multiple delays, its first two terminals have finally been presented: the new Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A.

These are two new mid-range terminals with an adjusted price and that try to get the most out of the budget. Both ride a MediaTek gaming processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. Let’s see what these new Realme Narzo offer us.

Technical specifications of the Realme Narzo 10 and 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10

screen

6.5-inch In-CELL LCD

20: 9 ratio

HD + at 1600 x 720

IN-CELL LCD 6.5 inch

20: 9 ratio

HD + at 1600 x 720

Processor

Helium G70

Helium G80

Versions

3GB / 32GB

Micro SD

4GB / 128GB

Micro SD

Rear camera

12 MP f / 1.8

2 MP macro f / 2.4 4 centimeters

2 MP bokeh f / 2.4

FullHD @ 30fps video

48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP Ultra wide angle 119º

B / W and Portrait

2 MP Macro at 4 centimeters

FullHD @ 30fps video

Frontal camera

5 MP f / 2.4

16 MP f / 2.0

software

Android 10

Realme UI

Android 10

Realme UI

Dimensions and weight

164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm

195 grams

164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm

199 grams

Drums

5,000 mAh

10W load

Reverse cable charge

5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

Reverse cable charge

Connectivity and sound

Dual 4G / Dual Standby

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

Dual 4G / Dual Standby

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

So White and So Blue colors

Rear fingerprint reader

That White and That Green colors

Prices

103 euros to change

146 euros to change

Realme Narzo 10

We start with the most powerful model, the Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 and a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Ahead both terminals have a similar design, with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and a camera for portraits in the notch in the form of a drop, although here the resolution of said sensor is 16 megapixels.

Realme Narzo 10 bets on a Quad camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, with an 8 megapixel wide angle, 2 megapixel macro lens and an additional monochrome lens for portraits.

In the battery, both terminals coincide in including 5,000 mAh capacity, although it is only this superior model that incorporates fast charging, at 18W. The terminal includes the fingerprint sensor on the back and has a USB-C and headphone jack.

Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A is the lower model, lowering some of the specifications to further lower the price. So, instead of the Helio G80 we have MediaTek Helium G70 and a single version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The screen remains the same, 6.5-inch LCD and with HD + resolution.

As for the cameras, the Realme Narzo 10A resolves selfies with a 5-megapixel front camera with f / 2.4 aperture, while on the back it includes a triple trigger. It is a main 12-megapixel f / 1.8 sensor and two other 2-megapixel sensors, one macro and one depth. There is no wide angle in this case.

As we mentioned before, we also have a large capacity battery, with 5,000 mAh, although here the load is standard 10W. The terminal also has a USB-C connector, a headphone mini-jack and a fingerprint reader on the back.

Versions and prices of Realme Narzo 10 and 10A

The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A have been officially unveiled in India as part of a new series that, at the moment, is not known if it will go on sale in other regions. The Realme Narzo 10A is available in White and blue, while Realme Narzo 10 is in White and green with a line pattern. These are the official prices:

Realme Narzo 10A 3 GB + 32 GB, 8499 Indian rupees, about 103 euros to change.

Realme Narzo 10 4 GB + 128 GB, 11999 Indian rupees, about 146 euros to change.

