realme launches Watch 2/2 Pro and its first robot vacuum cleaner. Beware of its super aggressive prices

A laptop and tablet arrive shortly. All these new products are part of the realme AIoT digital life strategy.

Relatively recently, it has really landed commercially in our country, however, it is the company that, according to the latest statistics, has grown the fastest in the ranking of mobile sales. Indeed, realme is a very popular brand in the smartphone market, however, it has a catalog of smart life products that, likewise, is making a relevant niche in the commercially competitive Spanish market.

In this sense, along with the recent presentation of the flagship killer realme GT 5G (a whole Snapdragon 888 for 449 euros *), the company has released its new catalog of AIoT products that, in a first batch, includes the expected realme smartwatches. Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro, and their first robot vacuum cleaner, the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum.

Laughter prices

The first thing that catches the attention of these three products are their prices: realme Watch 2, 54.99 euros; realme Watch 2 Pro, 74.99 euros; realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner, from 299 euros. Quite a surprise according to the benefits of each one, which we specify below.

realme watch 2

It features a 1.37 ”(320 x 320) color touch screen capable of generating 600 nits of brightness from five adjustment levels. It reaches an autonomy of up to 12 days, offers advanced health functions (SpO2 included) and supports up to 90 types of sports monitoring, including activity identification.

It allows you to control the music on your mobile and automatically unlock it if you are in its vicinity. As we say, all this for 54.99 euros (available for sale from June 16).

realme Watch 2 Pro

It is an advanced -and larger- version of the previous one. This smartwatch shines for its powerful improvements in functionality, with a 1.75 ”color touch screen (320 x 385, 600 nits) of excellent definition; the display area is 56% larger and 58% brighter than the previous generation.

More than 100 spheres to choose from, SpO2 monitor, advanced cardio sensor, 90 sports modes and dual satellite GPS are some of its many features.

This GPS provides positioning accuracy with a minimum margin of error (2.5 m) from a connection time of only 2 seconds. No less than 14 days of autonomy, an extraordinary detail considering such size and brightness of the screen. Its price, 74.99 euros (available for sale from June 16).

realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Cleaner

It is, according to realme, the company’s most advanced smart home product to date. Among other technologies, it has 38 sensors, a state-of-the-art navigation system and intelligent mapping using LiDAR, a radar present in the most advanced electric vehicles and airplanes.

The robot performs fast and accurate navigation (360 degree per second laser scans) of the surface in real time to set up a map of the home with improved accuracy. It combines these benefits with a suction power of 3,000 Pa, while scrubbing the floor. Yes, it is an autonomous 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner-scrubber robot. Its sound discretion (55 dB), autonomy (5,200 mAh battery) and capacity of the dust (600 ml) and water (300 ml) tanks are other of its virtues. All this so that the robot can carry out its work both without disturbing and with the comfort of not having to empty the waste or fill it with water continuously.

The robot is managed from the smartphone with the possibility of customizing the cleaning by time slots, rooms and the configuration of different power modes for each area. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and supports voice control. Attention to its height, only 10 cm, so it is able to ‘sneak’ under the furniture of the house. The starting price of the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 299 euros (on sale from June 21, with a reservation period from June 16).

AIoT 1 + 5 + T strategy

The company has also presented its new AIoT 1 + 5 + T strategy: AIoT is Artificial Intelligence + Internet of Things, and 1 + 5 + T means 1 smartphone as the center of its ecosystem, 5 key categories for realme AIoT products (including True Wireless Stereo (TWS), Wearables, TV, smart speakers and laptops) and T as TechLife, realme’s open platform to support innovative and dynamic AIoT startups through the pooling of their own sales channels and realme supply chains.

TechLife focuses on three product categories: smart entertainment (TVs, projectors, speakers, gaming accessories, etc.), smart care (robot vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and body scales, for example), and smart connection (smart plugs or smart bulbs. and cameras, among others). The realme Link app will be the center of this AIoT ecosystem. In the future, all products will connect to realme Link to offer a complete AIoT experience to users.

In this sense, realme sources have announced that the first tablet (realme Pad) and the first laptop (realme Book) will be presented shortly.

www.realme.com