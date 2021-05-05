realme has 3 new products

AA and AAA alkaline batteries, a motion activated night lamp and a bluetooth speaker with a low latency mode.

Since man does not live on smartphones alone, he has just presented me three new products that arrive to complete their catalog of mobile terminals and accessories: Alkaline batteries, a motion-activated lamp, and his first bluetooth speaker.

The launch of these products It has been carried out in Malaysia and, for the moment, they can only be purchased in the Asian country, although given the expansion of the Chinese brand in Europe, it is not unreasonable to think that we can see these items for sale in Spain in a short period of time.

Long-lasting AA and AAA alkaline batteries

The first of the products that Realme has presented are some alkaline batteries, which are available in the two sizes most used today, AA and AAA. The manufacturer assures that these batteries have high capacity efficiency cells and that they are 25% more durable than normal batteries.

AAA alkaline batteries have a capacity of 1250 mAh while in the AA it goes up to 3,100 mAh. Both AAA and AA are marketed in packages of 10 units with a really aesthetic two-tone black and yellow design.

The Chinese brand still has not confirmed the availability or the market price of these alkaline batteries.

Motion Activated Night Lamp

Second, the Chinese manufacturer has presented the Realme Motion Activated Night Light, a donut-shaped lamp that features an infrared motion sensor and a photo sensor that allow it to be activated when a person passes near it.

This lamp emits a warm light with a power of 2800K and it has eye protection to avoid damaging our eyesight. Also, it has two brightness modes and can detect motion within a radius of 6 meters and at an angle of 120º.

This lamp comes accompanied by a base, to which it is attached through 3 magnets, which will allow us stick it to a surface thanks to the adhesive on its bottom or even hang it using the hole in the center.

The Realme Motion Activated Night Light is powered by three AAA batteries which, depending on the brand, can last up to 1 year if we activate this night light 15 times a day in low light mode.

This motion activated lamp is available for purchase in Malaysia for a price of 99 Malaysian ringgits, about 20 euros to change.

Low latency gaming mode bluetooth speaker

But without a doubt, the most interesting product of the three is its first bluetooth speaker, the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker.

This wireless speaker features a compact cobblestone design and has a power of 5W which is combined with a Bass Boost driver for a clearer and more powerful sound. One of the highlights of this device is that it has a 88 ms low latency Game mode, a functionality that we already saw in the recently presented realme Buds Q2 and that will allow a perfect synchronization between audio and video.

This device connects to our smartphone through Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with AAC and SBC audio codecs. The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with a 1500 mAh battery that promises an autonomy of 9 hours of continuous use with a single charge through its USB-C port.

It should be noted that this bluetooth speaker has the IPX5 certification which makes it splash resistant and has two physical buttons on its structure, one to turn the device on and off and the other to switch between your three default equalizer settings.

Just like alkaline batteries, really He has not yet confirmed the availability or the price of this bluetooth speaker.

