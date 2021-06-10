Realme GT will support Android 12 Beta 1

This mobile, which is presented on June 15, will be one of the first devices to integrate this beta.

Last year, realme X50 Pro was one of the first devices to support Beta 1 of Android 11. And it is that realme has worked closely with Google to collect feedback from developers for its realme UI 2.0, based on the Beta 1 of Android 11. realme will continue with its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to listen to user feedback before releasing its new realme UI 3.0 at the end of the year.

realme GT is realme’s flagship for 2021, equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, a new generation cooling system, a 120 Hz Amoled display, a 65 w SuperDart fast charge and a 4,500 mAh battery. Its performance will also allow you to enjoy the smoothest experience with Android 12 Beta 1. Realme GT will be launched worldwide on June 15th.

Realme UI 2.0 update for Spain

The company has also announced news regarding the upgrade policy for existing models. Realme UI 2.0 updates have already started to roll out for the following models: realme 7, realme 7 Pro, realme X2 Pro, realme X3 Super Zoom and realme 7 5G. Users will now be able to start checking their software updates and the update process is expected to end in June for all realme 7, realme 7 Pro, realme X2 Pro and realme X3 Super Zoom users and in July for all users. realme 7 5G users.

This new version, realme UI 2.0, allows, among other features, the customization of the color of the notification bar, as well as of the interface icons or three different dark mode options. It also has a new game area that allows you to set the brightness of the screen, guarantee the stability of the network, and block alarms, notifications and incoming calls.

On the other hand, the new private space allows users to hide applications and personal files with a password. The Security Shield security system provides a payment shield and application permission control.

