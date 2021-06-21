realme GT lands with special offers for Amazon Prime Day and AliExpress

Already in advance, the new realme GT finally arrives in Spain officially, the first realme flagship of this 2021 presented as a «flagship of pure speed», and a new flag for their ‘Dare to Leap’ slogan. And it is that by combining design and cutting-edge technology in a groundbreaking, attractive smartphone with off-road functionality, we find a truly attractive phone for young audiences and lovers of multimedia content and games.

Specifications realme GT

software

Android 11 with realme UI 2 layer

Screen

6.43-inch Super AMOLED with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 8-core CPU + Adreno 660 GPU

RAM

6, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5

Storage

128 or 256 GB type UFS 3.1

Main chambers

Triple configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.8) PDAF 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.73 ″, 0.8µm 8 MP (f / 2.3) 119º wide angle of 16mm,, 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm 2 MP (f / 2.4) Macro

Frontal camera

16 MP (f / 2.5) 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.0 ″, 1.0µm

Video

4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps, gyro-EIS. 1080p and 30 FPS with the front camera

Video formats

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Connectivity

Dual-SIM, WiFi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C and 3.5 mm jack

Drums

4,500 mAh compatible with fast charging up to 65 watts

Dimensions

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4mm (158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1mm for Special Edition Leather)

Weight

186 grams

Others

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen, proximity detection

The design of the realme GT has been based on the concept of gran turismo sports cars (GT), which were built for high speed driving and long distances, combining exceptional performance with luxury features. Inspired by this concept, the GT series offers a glass design with a light-reflecting 3D relief on the rear, as well as another version with a vegan leather shell.

The glass version is available in blue and is adorned with a series of arrow symbols on the back of the phone, symbolizing speed and dynamism. For its part, the vegan leather edition is available in yellow, a very original color for the design of a mobile phone, inspired by younger consumers who dare to take the leap. It incorporates the industry’s first two-tone leather design, displaying not only a unique and luxurious look, but also practical benefits such as resistance to fingerprints and anti-odor and anti-cracking protection.

Although its interior does not fall short either, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most advanced 5G chip on the market, featuring a new super efficient LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, demonstrating realme’s dedication to delivering top-performing devices to users around the world.

In addition, designed to offer maximum uninterrupted performance, the realme GT uses a stainless steel VC cooling system, which plays an essential role in ensuring long-lasting performance of the phone as it uses stainless steel to optimize heat dissipation from the phone.

All this crowned with a great battery of 4,500 mAh and 65W SuperDart fast charging system, which allows the phone to be fully charged in just 35 minutes.

Availability and price

Thus, the great surprise of this launch comes with its price, coinciding with the summer offers of AliExpress and Amazon Prime Day, which they will lower their already economical price even further.

Available for a limited time today and tomorrow day 22Currently we can find the 12 + 256 GB realme GT available at a minimum price of only 499 euros from Amazon and the brand’s official store, where we can also find the smaller model at a price of 399 euros. On the other hand, extending its offer until June 25We can also get the 8 + 128 GB version of the realme GT through AliExpress, at a reduced price of only 369 euros.