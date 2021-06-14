realme GT dates its arrival in our country with an event on June 15

If you are thinking of changing your phone soon, you’d better wait for the imminent arrival of the realme GT, since soon you will be able to get this smartphone with specifications typical of a top-of-the-range terminal That is suitable for a price closer to what we can consider as a premium mid-range.

Presented as a “flagship of pure speed”, the realme GT is the clear example of the “Dare to Leap” spirit that has accompanied realme since its inception, and that has taken center stage in its latest terminals, combining design and cutting-edge technology to create a groundbreaking, attractive smartphone with off-road functionality that will not envy high-end terminals.

And it is that already presented in Asia as the first realme flagship of this 2021, the realme GT has been enjoying a great reception and an even stronger expectation, with some general specifications that will undoubtedly surprise more than one:

Specifications, price and availability of the realme GT

software

Android 11 with realme UI 2 layer

Screen

6.43-inch Super AMOLED with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 8-core CPU + Adreno 660 GPU

RAM

6, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5

Storage

128 or 256 GB type UFS 3.1

Main chambers

Triple configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.8) PDAF 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.73 ″, 0.8µm 8 MP (f / 2.3) 119º wide angle of 16mm,, 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm 2 MP (f / 2.4) Macro

Frontal camera

16 MP (f / 2.5) 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.0 ″, 1.0µm

Video

4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps, gyro-EIS. 1080p and 30 FPS with the front camera

Video formats

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Connectivity

Dual-SIM, WiFi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C and 3.5 mm jack

Drums

4,500 mAh supports fast charging up to 65 watts

Dimensions

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm (158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm for Special Edition Leather)

Weight

186 grams

Others

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen, proximity detection

If we already know the phone, what is left for us to see?

Although the star of the event has few surprises for us, its official sale price in our country has yet to be confirmed, as well as the long-awaited promotions with which it is expected to launch.

.

Furthermore, this global launch event will not focus only on the realme GT itself. We will have the presence of the CEO of realme, Sky Li, who will deliver the opening speech; This will be followed by Madhav Sheth, Vice President and CEO of India and Europe, who will give us an overview of realme’s global business strategy.

On the other hand, Johnny Chen and Kwan Jun Jie, Global Head of Brand Marketing and Senior Product Marketing Manager respectively, will present the realme TechLife project, the company’s new AIoT ecosystem and product line; after which finally, with Alessio Bradde at the head, Product Marketing Manager, the company will show us for the first time officially for Europe, the realme GT.

Don’t miss the presentation event June 15 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time) through YouTube.