Realme GT, analysis: pure speed

The Chinese company announced in March that it was presenting a top-of-the-range smartphone with an adjusted price and in June it made it happen. At MuyComputer we have been testing the new Realme GT for a few weeks and the first sensations left us speechless: perfect design, good quality, fast workmanship and moderate price.

The term GT (Gran Turismo) is associated with sports vehicles that stand out for their power, luxury and comfort and Realme has wanted to bring these acronyms to its new smartphone betting on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and a screen of 6.43 inch Super Amoled without being too bulky. The brand has used the slogan “Flagship killer” and thus seeks to become the recommended model for 2021.

Specifications Realme GT

Screen

6.43-inch Super AMOLED with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 8-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU

RAM

6GB-8GB-12GB of LPDDR5

Storage

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

Main chambers

64 MP f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.73 ″, 0.8µm rear camera, PDAF

8 MP f / 2.3, 16mm, 119˚, 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.5, 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.0 ″, 1.0µm

Video

4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps, gyro-EIS. 1080p and 30 FPS with the front camera

Video formats

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Sensors

Accelerometer, in-screen fingerprint reader, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, presence and brightness sensor

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G

Drums

4,500 mAh supports fast charging up to 65 watts

Dimensions

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

Weight

186 grams

Various

Dual Sim, available in Galactic Silver, Deep Sea Blue and Dawn Yellow, the latter finished in leather

software

Android 11 with Realme UI 2 layer

Design

Realme has released 3 different designs for this smartphone: Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver and Racing Yellow. The most original of the three is Racing Yellow, made up of a rough plastic that acts as leather and a black strip that runs from the camera to the end of the phone. In addition to being very striking, it costs € 100 more than the other two, so unless you really like yellow or want to attract attention, the Dashing options are the most interesting.

On this occasion, we have tested the Dashing blue model and its rear part is made up of a 8.4mm thick 3D glass body. The phone weighs 186 grams and is very comfortable to carry, although it slides very easily. The box also comes with a transparent cover, very useful to protect it and overcome that feeling that you can slip and fall at any time. The hole of the camera protrudes a bit, similar to what we see in other mobiles.

The screen has a screen-to-body ratio above 90% so almost the entire front is a screen. The finger sensor is built in and works perfectly when the screen is off, while the front camera is also integrated into the screen.

On the right side is the on / off button and on the left side the volume keys and the SIM tray. The lower edge shows the speaker, the USB-C cable input and the minijack audio output. There are more and more mobiles with adapters and yet Realme opts for an outlet to hook up headphones, a plus for those traditions who like to listen to music with cable.

Cameras

The communication campaign of this new Realme has not placed much emphasis on the camera, as we saw in other models. The triple rear camera It has an 8 MP wide angle, a 64 MP Sony main (IMX682) and a macro lens. It is difficult to maintain a tight sale price and this time the camera has not been the strong point of this terminal. Although it does not stand out for its high quality, the camera works well and the photos in spaces with good light are more than decent. The filters that include abuse a bit of saturation and the colors are more intense than reality. Still, HDR mode and AI mode give good results.

For taking photos at night, they have included the Super Nightscape mode, which does automatic retouching and cancels noise. The camera application maintains a regular and very complete tabbed browsing and different modes for the most expert.

The front camera is 16 MP with wide angle and, like the rear camera, it stays in the middle of quality, without standing out as a great camera and being decent. It highlights the numerous filters and adjustments that the application allows: refine face, enlarge eyes, reduce nose, refine chin … Everyone who uses them as they see fit.

Performance

The main strength of the Realme GT is its performance. Mount the processor Snapdragon 888 with 8GB of RAM for less than € 500 is within reach with this smartphone. The fluidity of the mobile is surprising when it comes to demanding all kinds of applications and games. The user experience at all times is positive and the touches on the screen while you play are precise and fast. In short, a mobile to use for several years. In addition, we have not noticed that the mobile is overheated or demanding a powerful use for a long time.

The battery has 4,500 mAh and withstands the use of the whole day without difficulties. But the highlight of the battery is fast charging, since we have managed to charge the mobile to 100% in less than 30 minutes. Without a doubt, being able to have a 100% mobile phone in half an hour is a feature to take into account.

As for the software, it includes the version Android 11 with Realme UI 2 layer and it comes configured with quite a few third-party applications that can be uninstalled without problem. It also includes its “Games area”, which can be accessed from the application or from any game and which allows you to change some settings and even block notifications while you play so that nothing bothers you.

Conclusions, availability and price

Realme GT has not come to go unnoticed. It is a very interesting opportunity to have one of the most powerful smartphones on the market for a reasonable price. In fact, it happens to be the cheapest of the top of the range using the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s fastest mobile chipset for this year.

In addition, it has an elegant design, good quality construction and despite its more than 6 inches, it is not bulky or heavy. Undoubtedly, it is one of the mobiles that is going to give more to talk about this year. The Realme GT is now available on its web portal from 449 euros and in the retail channel.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

Realme GT is the top of the range of the Chinese firm and its analysis has left us very good feelings. It has a screen and quality finishes, great performance with Qualcomm’s most advanced chipset and a very reasonable price for a high-end smart phone.