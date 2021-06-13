Realme GT 5G: tomorrow Tuesday June 15, global presentation of this flagship killer … and it does not come alone

It is a super premium category smartphone with a price that, if it follows the usual style of the brand, will leave you frozen. We include the link so you can follow his debut live.

There is great anticipation surrounding the imminent global launch of the realme GT 5G. It is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m., Spanish time, and you can follow it live through the YouTube channel of realme Spain.

The GT 5G arrives with extreme performance (the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to date), excellent quality screen (AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh and 360 Hz touch), revolutionary fast charging (100% battery in 35 minutes! !) and a first-rate physical finish; pay attention to its yellow version …

Price still secret… but it sure won’t disappoint

By the way, we have had the GT 5G for a few days in the Gadget Lab and our first impressions could not be more favorable. If the company maintains the pricing policy to which we are accustomed … it will undoubtedly be the flagship killer of this year.

New AIoT products

Along with this launch of the GT 5G, realme will also present its strategy TechLife, which consists of a new batch of AIoT (Artificial Intelligence + Internet of Things) devices that touch all areas of the day-to-day life of younger consumers, including their personal, family and travel technology needs. As we understand it, wearables and even a robot vacuum cleaner will be presented.

Anyway, knowing realme, we do not rule out that there are interesting extra surprises. I said, do not miss the presentation event of realme GT 5G and its renewed ecosystem of AIoT devices: tomorrow Tuesday June 15 at 2:00 p.m. (here you have the link again).

