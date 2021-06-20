realme GT 5G: the keys of this torpedo to the premium smartphone range

It equips the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, fast charging at 65 watts and a spectacular yellow version.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

It is the most powerful mobile processor from Qualcomm today and is specially prepared to take advantage of the devilish 5G data transmission speed. Leveraging 5nm processing technology, this Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip enhances the realme GT’s performance and AI power. Coupled with a larger Cortex-X1 core and three new generation A78 cores, the phone’s CPU performance has increased by 20% and power consumption has been reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation.

Surround display Super AMOLED at 120 Hz

It’s a 6.43 ”Samsung stock panel with dual front and rear light sensors that provide up to 4,096 levels of automatic brightness.

LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

Super efficient RAM that delivers remarkably agile performance and the most advanced memory available today.

Cameras

The main photo-videographic system consists of a triple camera: Sony wide angle 64 Mp f / 1.8 (26 mm) + wide angle 8 Mp f / 2.3 (16 mm – 119o) and macro 2 Mp f / 2.4. The Night Portrait Mode and AI functionalities stand out to achieve professional-level photographs. 4K video.

As for the front camera, it is 16 Mp f / 2.5; Full HD video.

Ultra fast charge: 100% in 35 minutes

Starting with a 4,500 mAh battery, this ultra-fast charge is due to the 65 w SuperDart technology.

Design inspired by gran turismo (GT) sports cars

Its version with a glass back has a design with a 3D relief that reflects light; the yellow version… Yellow is a typical color for GT cars. Spectacular Vegan Leather Edition: yes it is this version in yellow, with a black band that houses the rear cameras. It is the industry’s first two-tone leather design, displaying not only a unique look, but also practical advantages such as resistance to fingerprints and anti-odor and anti-cracking protection.

Stainless steel VC cooling system

It plays an essential role in ensuring long-lasting phone performance as it uses stainless steel to optimize heat dissipation from the phone. This system demonstrated 50% higher cooling power compared to a traditional copper cooling system and is capable of lowering the CPU core temperature by up to 15 ° C.

Immersive audio

With dual stereo speakers Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and 3.5mm minijack.

Android 12 operating system

The realme GT is one of the first devices to support Android 12 Beta 1.

Versions, prices and availability

The realme GT 5G is available in blue with a glass rear and yellow with a vegan leather rear.

Its technical versions are: 8 GB + 128 GB: official price of 449 euros; 12 GB + 256 GB: official price of 599 euros.

Special launch offers:

– 8 GB + 128 GB: 369 euros, only on AliExpress and exclusively from June 21 to 25. In addition, the first 100 users to use the REALMEGT43 code on AliExpress will be able to get the 8GB + 128GB version for only 326 euros

– 12 GB + 256 GB: 499 euros, only on Amazon and exclusively on June 21 and 22 (Amazon Prime Day).

You can also purchase it through realme.com on June 21 and 22: 8 GB + 128 GB: 399 euros; 12 GB + 256 GB: 499 euros