realme GT 5G, now on sale at crazy prices: make up your mind and you can also take advantage of some super launch offers

If in itself it has generated an earthquake, the most shocking flagship killer of recent times also comes with interesting reductions in its price. Be careful, they start today June 21 and are for a limited time.

In the lies of the smartphone world, nothing else is said: Realme has struck the table of those who will take time to forget with its new flagship GT 5G. It also comes with super competitive prices, a joy for consumers and a headache for the competition.

realme GT 5G is a very powerful smartphone on all four sides that has shaken the premium mobile segment. Here you can check it in this summary of its key points but, first, we review its official prices along with the interesting offers for its launch.

realme GT 5G: options and discounted prices for a limited time

We start with the finishes:

Blue. Yellow (vegan leather).

Its technical versions are:

8GB + 128GB: official price of 449 euros. 12 GB + 256 GB: official price of 599 euros.

And now come the special launch offers:

– 8 GB + 128 GB: 369 euros, only on AliExpress and exclusively from June 21 to 25. In addition, the first 100 users to use the REALMEGT43 code on AliExpress will be able to get the 8 GB + 128 GB version for just 326 euros.

– 12 GB + 256 GB: 499 euros, only on Amazon and exclusively on June 21 and 22 (Amazon Prime Day). Yes, 100 euros discount!

You can also purchase it through realme.com on June 21 and 22:

– 8 GB + 128 GB: 399 euros

– 12 GB + 256 GB: 499 euros

Gadget opines

We have a realme GT 5G unit at the Gadget Lab and our first impressions couldn’t be better: powerful in overall performance, diligent and efficient in photography and video, and absolutely overwhelming fast charging. Soon we will publish its Test without Mercy, which devices with this potential need their test time.

It is not to give us fortune-tellers but we believe that its yellow version, made in vegan leather, will remain a milestone in Smartphone History; It has all the signs of becoming a coveted object of desire for such a risky but attractive proposal that covers a mobile as powerful as it is balanced on all four sides.

Due to its performance / price ratio and, also, taking into account the discount offers in the RRP at its launch, there is no doubt that realme GT 5G is going to be one of the top-selling mobiles (and products in general) both on Amazon (coinciding with your Prime Day) as in AliExpress. Perhaps this is not the time to doubt …