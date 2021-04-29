Realme C21, certified resistance and 5000 mAh for 109 euros

A direct successor to the Realme C11, the company today expands its family of budget entry-level smartphones with the new Realme C21, a smartphone equipped with a specialized processor for gaming, a triple camera configuration, a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, and a high-level resistance certification, being without a doubt one of the most complete options in this segment.

Specifications Realme C21

Operating system

Android 10 with Realme UI custom layer

Screen

6.5 inch LCD

Resolution

HD + (1,600 x 720 pixels)

Chipset

Me Helio G35 + IMG PowerVR GE8320

Memory

3 or 4 GB of RAM

Storage

32 or 64 GB (expandable with microSD)

Frontal camera

5 MP (f / 2.2)

Rear camera

Triple configuration: 13 MP (f / 2.2) 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro 2 MP (f / 2.4) monochrome

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 5, Dual 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (optional), microUSB, 3.5 mm jack

Drums

5,000 mAh with reverse charge

Others

Rear fingerprint sensor, face recognition

Dimensions

165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm

Weight

190 gram, s

Starting with its design, the Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch Full Screen panel, which despite the presence of a small notch for the front camera, will maintain a fairly well optimized body / screen ratio to reach 89.5%, with an overall size that is quite manageable, light and comfortable in hand.

However, one of the great virtues of this phone is its resistance. And is that the new Realme C21 has backed by the TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification. To achieve this seal of quality, the smartphone has undergone a process of 23 tests, including ten scenarios of daily use, such as drops, wear and tear; seven in extreme environments, such as very high temperatures, humidity or voltage fluctuations; and six tests that push the internal components to the limit. Virtues that make it an ideal telephone for secondary use or as an entrance terminal for the older or younger children.

Moving on to the rest of its characteristics, inside it will integrate the processor MediaTek Helio G35 Gaming, making it the most powerful phone in this budget range. This octa-core 12nm processor reaches 2.3 GHz and, with HyperEngine technology, guarantees high performance in video games, regardless of their duration.

Although the battery will not be a problem, with 5,000 mAh and one of the best autonomies available at the moment, being able to remain on standby for up to 47 days, with a Super Energy Saving mode that, having only 5% battery, will extend the use of the phone for over an hour and a half for WhatsApp or YouTube, or almost five hours of Spotify. In addition to the even more surprising presence of a reverse charging system, normally relegated to higher end terminals.

Availability and price

The Realme C21 will be officially released on sale next May 5, with full availability through the official brand store and all official distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes, among others, with two price variants and features that will go from 109 euros of its variant with 3 + 32GB, up to the still really affordable 139 euros of its model with 4 + 62 GB.