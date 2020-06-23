For only 39.99 euros, the realme Air Buds Neo are the best possible option in terms of wireless headphones. A magnificent autonomy, a clear and crisp sound and small extras that other inexpensive devices do not have.

Which accessory is the most popular today? Without a doubt the wireless headphones. Because since Apple introduced its first-generation AirPods, which by the way at the time accounted for more than half of the market share, There are not a few companies that have been on the boat with bluetooth headphones.

An example of them is realme. The Chinese firm has shown with its mobile terminals that they are a brand to be taken into account and that today there are few better options in relation to quality-price we can find. But beware, realme not only makes fantastic terminals but also makes other accessories and devices like the one we bring below. The realme Buds Air Neo are the brand’s new inexpensive wireless headphonesMuch cheaper than their Buds Air brothers, although of course, they had to make certain cuts to do so. Are they worth it?

Realme Buds Air Neo data sheet

realme Buds Air Neo

specs

Weight of each earphone 4.1 grams

Loading box weight: 30 grams

Battery 3 hours of earphone use and up to 17 hours of extra use with the charging box

Wireless Charging No

Connectivity Bluetooth v5.0, Micro USB

Colors White, red and green

Water resistance: No

The best of realme Buds Air Neo

Price

Why choose realme Buds Air Neo over any other wireless headset? For its price. There’s no more. And it is that while other brands have launched bluetooth headphones at prices of more than 100 euros, Realme hits the table and bets on cheap devices that are sure to break the market.

Because indeed Apple dominates the sector thanks to its AirPods but not everyone is willing to pay the 140 euros onwards that cost the headphones of the bitten apple. And for all those people who are looking for the comfort of wireless headphones but do not want to spend a lot of money, there are these Buds Air Neo.

And yes, its construction will not be the most premium on the market and its sound section will not convince the most exquisite ears but it is that we are talking about a product of only 39.99 euros that fulfills its function perfectly. And what is that function? Listen to Spotify on the street or at home, watch a series on Netflix and talk on the phone, all in a comfortable way but without being tied to any cable. But beware, let’s not get ourselves misunderstood, these realme Buds Air Neo are much more than just cheap headphones.

Autonomy, daily use, super low latency mode

Because it is useless to have a wireless product if its battery dies after a short time of using it. Luckily this is not the case. realme promises us about 3 hours of use while the charging box provides another 17 hours. That is, we can use about 20 hours these realme before it is necessary to charge them.

In addition to a more than decent autonomy, in the day to day I have not had any problem when using these headphones. Pairing is really easy thanks to the R1 True Wireless chip and it is that you only have to open the charging base of the headphones (without removing them) and keep pressing the pairing button until they appear in the bluetooth menu of our device, whether it is Android, iOS and even on a computer.

In my case I have used them on an iPhone, a Samsung, a Xiaomi, an iPad and a MacBook Air and the pairing has been instantaneous, without forgetting that the change between the different devices is simple and fast. Now, when making some phone calls my interlocutor has expressed some cuts in my voice, although it has been somewhat punctual. Anyway you have to be honest, the sound and clarity and clarity when it comes to making calls, listening to music or watching movies is amazing and for my part, I have not had any sound cuts or any kind of disconnection.

The user experience therefore verges on the outstanding, but keep sitting because there is still more. In addition to all of the above, the possibility of performing touch controls is as follows:

Double tap: answer a call, play or pause music playback

Triple tap: move from song

Hold down one side: end call or activate voice assistant (the latter I have not achieved with either the iPhone or Samsung)

Press and hold both sides: enter or exit super low latency mode

And what is super low latency mode? Let’s say it is a way for those moments when we are enjoying a video game or watching a movie. In this way, according to the manufacturer, latency is reduced by 51% so the synchronization between image and sound is almost perfect. In practice, does it show? The improvement is slight so we are not going to notice any drastic change from the normal low latency mode. However, it is an extra that it really offers us so we gladly accept it.

By the way, there is an app for Android called realme Link –for iOS it is not– that allows us, among other things, update the firmware of these headphones as well as customize the aforementioned touch gestures.

The not so good thing about realme Buds Air Neo

Design

Realme is one of the brands that is growing the most, especially in our country, thanks to its high-quality electronic devices and incredible prices, but we cannot affirm that they eat their heads a lot when designing their products. In the case of these realme Buds Air Neo they have taken the design of the Apple AirPods and they have copied them shamelessly.

You just have to put both devices together to realize the tracing. It is true that they weigh much less and that the quality of the materials is much lower – a logical thing considering the price – but we expected something more. Especially because despite « sharing design », realme headphones are much more uncomfortable and they can end up bothering.

In my personal case and after a while using them they bother my ear, something that does not happen to me with Apple. It may be because they are a little wider and the fact that not having a pad does not help either. Recall that many of the complaints of the original Apple headphones were for this reason – the new generation correct this error – so if you were looking for headphones with cushions, these are not really yours.

On the other hand, to save costs, you have to cut in some aspects. Luckily, the Chinese brand has not chosen to remove functions or cut sound quality, which we repeat is really remarkable for the price they have, but it is true that in the middle of 2020 a micro USB charging port hurts to see, especially when the Buds Air have a USB Type-C port. Of course they do not have wireless charging, although they are available in three different colors, white, green and red, as well as noise cancellation.

Opinion and final reflections of Explica.co

In short, the realme Buds Air Neo are the perfect wireless headphones for all those who look for a cheap product, that works well and of good quality and that above all, they listen more than decently. For just 39.99 euros we will get the best « copy » of Apple’s AirPods but with the certainty of buying a brand that is becoming more and more popular with each passing day.

These Buds Air Neo will not win any award in terms of design and of course they will not convince the most fans of sound and music, but in view of the fact that more and more brands are launching their smartphones without a headphone jack, count with this type of economic alternatives it is always appreciated. And it is that for only 39.99 euros we have a good sound and a good autonomy. What more can we ask for?

Realme Buds Air Neo: price and where to buy

The reals Buds Air Neo cost 39.99 euros and we can buy them directly from their website. They are available in white, red and green.

realme Buds Air Neo, Explica.co’s opinion and note

Should I buy the realme Buds Air Neo?

In favor

Autonomy, 3 hours of use plus 17 extra hours of the charging base

Its price, just 39.99 euros

Good sound quality, clear, powerful and well synchronized

One of the best value for money on the market

Against

Unoriginal design, shameless copy of Apple’s AirPods

For some people it can be somewhat uncomfortable

Micro USB port for charging, absence of wireless charging and noise cancellation –normal for the price–

Conclusions

The first thing you think about when you take the real Buds Air Neo out of the box is that we are facing another copy of the Apple AirPods. True, on the outside they are identical but once you start using them you realize that it is not so and that they sound great to be so cheap. Without a doubt, perfect headphones for those who want to forget about wired headphones of all life and start in the comfortable world of bluetooth headphones without leaving much money on the way

Punctuation

8.5 Real Buds Air Neo

For less than 40 euros we will not find anything better.

