Realme Book leaks, realme’s first laptop with MacBook-inspired design

The realme Book will feature a 3: 2 aspect ratio screen and stereo speakers.

realme is a manufacturer that wants to compete face to face with the Chinese giant Xiaomi and for this reason, it is well aware that it must have a wide catalog of devices to attract as many customers as possible.

Because of this, beyond smartphones, he really has me in his portfolio both smart watches, such as the Watch 2 Pro, and wireless headphones, such as the Buds Q2 that we recently reviewed.

But he really does not want to stop there and wants to increase his catalog with his first laptop, a realme Book that has already been leaked and that has a design, clearly, inspired by Apple Macbooks.

These are the first leaked images of the realme Book

Thanks to the guys from Android Authority we have had access to the first exclusive images from the realme Book, the first laptop from the BBK Electronics group, of which, in addition to realme, OnePlus, OPPO and vivo are part.

In these images, which we leave below these lines, we can appreciate both the design and the construction of the first realme laptop. Thus, the realme Book it is made of aluminum, it has really thin bezels and a screen with a 3: 2 aspect ratio, an aesthetic that greatly reminds us of the Apple Macbook.

These photographs also show us that the Realme Book has two grilles under your body where your stereo speakers are housed and two USB-C ports on the left side, which makes us think that this laptop can be loaded through one of these ports.

We can also appreciate that this laptop will come with Microsoft Windows as an operating system, something common in the vast majority of laptops on the market today.

To publicize the release of the realme Book, the Managing Director of Realme in India and Europe posted a tweet showing this laptop popping out of an office envelope, a trick that you already used Steve Jobs at the presentation of the Macbook back in 2008.

It is possible that realme will take advantage of the global presentation of its franchise terminal, the realme GT 5G, which will take place on June 15, to present its first laptop in society, but do not worry because, from Explica.co, We will keep you informed of all the news that is announced in this event.

