Realme announces new Realme Watch and bets on the smart home with a robot vacuum cleaner

Realme has updated its line of smart watches with two new models, the Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro. The company has also announced its first robot vacuum cleaner, which also scrubs and is capable of establishing a cleaning mode for each room in the home.

The Realme Watch 2 is an interesting option for those athletes who are looking for an inexpensive smartwatch with which to monitor their workouts. This smartwatch has a 1.4-inch screen and a brightness that reaches 600 nits. It has a sporty look, with a square case and a 22mm silicone strap. The whole set is also IP68 certified, making it resistant to water and dust.

The Realme Watch 2 can also record aquatic workouts. In fact, swimming is one of the 90 exercise modes that this watch integrates. It also has different sensors that help health and fitness. It manages to detect the heart rate during the 24 hours of the day and measures blood oxygen (spO2), through sensors located on the back of the case.

The Realme Watch 2’s battery is 315 mAh. According to the company, the smartwatch is capable of holding up to 12 days on a single charge.

Realme has also released a Pro version of its Realme Watch 2. This edition has a larger screen, 1.75 inches. Both the screen of this Realme Watch 2 Pro, and that of the Realme Watch 2, are compatible with a large number of spheres, which are available through Realme Link, the Realme application to configure the clock, set settings or keep track of the trainings.

It includes the same training modes and sensors as its little brother. However, this model has a GPS chip that allows you to record the route in a more exact way, even without the need to carry a mobile phone with you.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a higher capacity battery. According to Realme, the 290 mAh battery offers a Lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Realme Watch 2 hits the Spanish market on June 16. It can be purchased on Amazon and the Realme online store at a price of 54.99 euros. On the other hand, the Realme Watch 2 will be sold in the same distributors as its little brother. This model is priced at 74.99 euros.

Realme bets on the home with its new robot vacuum cleaner

Realme wants to increase its catalog of smart home devices. After launching its surveillance camera, the company has decided to bring to Spain its first robot vacuum cleaner, which also functions as a mop: the TechLife Robot Vacumm. The robot vacuums with a maximum suction power of 3000 Pa and stores the dirt in a 350 ml tank. In addition, it includes a water tank with a capacity of 300 ml to be able to fulfill the scrubbing function.

This device stands out for its LiDAR sensor, which is capable of mapping the entire home for more precise navigation and cleaning. Specifically, the robot of the Chinese firm integrates up to 38 sensors that are responsible for recognizing surfaces, walls and those obstacles that may interfere with vacuuming or scrubbing.

The Realme robot vacuum cleaner allows you to customize the cleaning of each room. In this way, the user will be able to select what kind of schedule, cleaning, or power you want to set for each room.

The TechLife Robot Vacumm can also detect the type of surfaces to automatically adjust brush speed, suction power or travel speed.

The Realme robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. This integration allows you to control the device by voice, with the possibility of turning the device on or off remotely. It is also possible to control the device, or even see the cleaning process, from its own application.

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacumm will be available for purchase from June 21 to a price of 299 euros. Available on Realme.com and Aliexpress.

Read this too …