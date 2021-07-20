Realme ANC headphones are now much cheaper than the competition: Amazon has them on sale for only 36 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Some of the most attractive headphones of the moment are discounted in price on Amazon. They are realme and cost just over 30 euros, far surpassing all their rivals.

In recent years, the popularity of the so-called True Wireless headphones has exploded, and that is that in addition to considerably improving all their features, they are becoming cheaper, especially if we talk about brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi or realme.

The latter has also thrown the house out the window with its realme Buds Air 2, whose original price is around 50 euros, but now you can buy for much less on Amazon. This store sells them for only 36 euros in white and also in black.

The realme Buds Air 2 are one of the cheapest headphones with active noise cancellation. They have a battery that lasts up to 25 hours and an R2 chip that guarantees minimum latency while maintaining good sound quality with its 10-millimeter drivers.

With the price reduction that we mentioned, they become by far the cheapest noise-canceling headphones, at least True Wireless type and from a brand of absolute confidence.

Despite its inexpensive price, the characteristics of the realme Buds Air 2 are quite good in every way. For example, exceed 20 hours of battery by adding the charges that you can give it in its case.

Not only that, but it also has ANC, the aforementioned cancellation, especially in demand and useful for filtering noise of all kinds, both while listening to music and in calls or video calls.

The Bluetooth 5.2 standard that they equip reduces latency and significantly improves efficiency, thus allowing the battery to stretch as far as possible.

Its design is quite simple and practically identical to that of all TWS headphones in its segment with one caveat: the white model also has silver touches, and that depends on the taste of each user.

It should be noted that, when the price exceeds 29 euros, shipping is free whether or not you are an Amazon Prime user. If you want to receive it in just 24 or 48 business hours, you can take the opportunity to sign up for Prime’s free trial month.

