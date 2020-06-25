In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Surely you already have wireless headphones of any kind, or if you are not thinking of getting one, something that today you can do without spending a lot of money, and that is that there are several brands that have dropped the prices of helmets TWS type.

One of them is Realme, a company that came to Spain a few months ago to rival Xiaomi in absolutely everything, and is doing so. For example, they sell their realme Buds Air Neo for just € 36.99 on AliExpress Plaza and for € 39.99 on PcComponentes (their official price).

These wireless headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 and a autonomy of three hours, which amounts to 15 if we add the load in its case. They are available in three different colors.

In both cases, shipping is made from Spain, although only AliExpress Plaza does so without charging shipping costs. This store in the AliExpress edition that has its warehouse in our country, so in 3-4 days you will have your order at home.

With 13mm drivers and low latency, the connection is immediate and without sound delay. In addition, they have a miniaturized size that is very reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods 2, although they cost only a fraction of their price.

They do not have noise cancellation, a feature that undoubtedly shoots the price of any model of wireless headset, especially the True Wireless, so it competes directly against the Xiaomi Airdots (which now cost less than € 20).

However, its main rival is the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless 2, which aesthetically is much more similar and does not have ANC and that slightly exceeds 50 euros, so it is clear that it really squeezes the price of this model to the maximum.

For our part, we had the opportunity to test the older brother of the version that concerns us for the analysis of the realme Buds Air standard, somewhat more expensive and with better sound quality, although in general terms both are quite similar.

