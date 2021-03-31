Realme 8 Pro, Watch S Pro and Buds Air 2: price and availability

Featured with the rest of his family for the past week, finally the Realme 8 Pro, the largest version of the brand’s new top of the range, officially land in Spain. And what better way to do that than in conjunction with two add-ons like the new Watch S Pro and the Buds Air 2 wireless earbuds.

Screen

6.4-inch Super AMOLED with FHD + resolution

SoC

Snapdragon 720G with Octa-Core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU

RAM

6GB – 8GB

Storage

128 GB

Rear cameras

108 MP, f / 1.9, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.52 ″, 0.7µm main rear camera, PDAF

8 MP wide-angle camera, f / 2.3, 119˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm

2 MP macro camera, f / 2.4

2 MP depth sensor, f / 2.4

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.5, (wide), 1 / 3.0 ″, 1.0µm

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0, USB type C, NFC, WiFi 5 and 4G.

Drums

4,500 mAh compatible with fast recharge

Dimensions

160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm

Weight

176 grams

Several

Fingerprint reader integrated in the display, FM radio

software

Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 layer

With a design practically identical to its basic model, both the chassis and the back that opt ​​for a more discreet finish by eliminating the holographic finish with rainbow effects. The back of the realme 8 Pro shows the texture of mineral glass along with a very exclusive matte finish. It is also very light, since it only weighs 176 grams and it is thinner than its predecessor, with a thickness of 8.1mm, which makes it very comfortable to hold in your hand.

Although undoubtedly the most remarkable aspect of this phone are its cameras. Integrated in a square space with slightly rounded edges, the realme 8 Pro incorporates a 108MP Samsung sensor and the new In sensor Zoom technology that allows the user to take better photos by applying three magnifications.

In addition, the camera is also equipped with a tilt-shift mode, or diorama effect, in fact it is the first smartphone in the world in which time-lapse video can be combined with this effect. In fact, the time-lapse can also be combined with the Starry Mode to capture images of the starry sky and generate a slow motion video of 1s.

On the other hand, as we said, the company has also presented two of its new accessories, the Watch S Pro and the Buds Air 2.

Starting with the smart watch, we find a large 4.6 cm AMOLED touchscreen with built-in Always-On Display. In addition to the classic monitoring functions, this device also monitors heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level and supports up to 15 sport modes. In addition, this device is waterproof to 5ATM, supporting depths of up to 50 meters for 30 minutes, being the first realme smartwatch to include swimming mode. Finally its large 420 mAh battery offering up to 14 days of autonomy.

Although the headphones will not be far behind either. With up to 25dB noise cancellation and dual microphones can filter out most low-frequency sounds. To do this, the company has developed the R2, a new generation of smart chips that allow active noise cancellation. In addition, they incorporate a battery with up to 25 hours of autonomy, a 10mm unit and a low latency mode -Game Mode- of only 88ms, which reduces problems with audio and video synchronization, lag in games or disconnection due to interference.

Availability and price

Starting with the realme 8 Pro, leaving its pre-purchase period just today, we can already find it available in two colors and configuration versions:

As for the Buds Air 2, we can find them available in two color variants, Closer White and Closer Black, with an official price of 49.99 euros; while the realme Watch S Pro lands available for a price of 129.99 euros.