realme 8 Pro: full of everything for less than 300 euros

108 MP camera, ultra fast charging, AMOLED screen… These are some of the credentials of the new realme 8 Pro, all at a price of demolition.

Realme gives another commercial blow to the table by presenting its new flagship, realme 8 Pro, a terminal that reflects the magnificent legacy of its predecessor, realme 7 Pro, and adds various innovations in photography and battery charging speed, among others . All this, for an accessible price for the vast majority of users.

Premium design

realme has always printed an innovative, efficient and comfortable design on its smartphones. realme 8 Pro is no exception. For example, it uses AG-Crystal Process technology for the back cover of the mobile. Thanks to it, it transmits a soft sensation to the touch from small ball-shaped granules that achieve a 3D-like effect through a micro-texture type carving with a polyhedral shape. Clearly and elegantly evokes a starry sky. Available in two colors (Infinite Blue and Infinite Black), the surprise comes with the addition of a fluorescent material around the camera module and the slogan “Dare to leap”, which absorbs light and then glows in the dark. As curious as it is attractive. By the way, realme 8 Pro only weighs 176 grams and is only 8.1 mm thick; Note that we are talking about a 6.4 ”terminal …

A proven entity processor

The brain of the realme 8 Pro is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, based on 8nm. It is capable of generating a power of 2.3 GHz and is accompanied by an Adreno 618 graphics chip. Overall and compared to the previous generation, realme 8 Pro is 10% faster and progresses up to 75% in graphics performance .

6.4 ”Super AMOLED display

realme 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.4 ”infinity screen from a panel with Super AMOLED technology. By allowing each pixel to be adjusted separately, AMOLED displays offer high brightness, optimized color reproduction, higher contrast, and a more realistic overall display, but without compromising energy efficiency. It accredits Full HD + resolution, a touch sampling frequency of up to 180 Hz (ideal for the gaming world) and reaches 1,000 nits of brightness, so its content can be seen perfectly even under a blazing sun.

This screen offers Always-On mode, that is, when turned off, it continues to show important information at a glance: time, notifications, etc. It also includes under the surface the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the terminal, which stands out for its great speed and full security. Speaking of safety, realme 8 Pro incorporates eye protection mode, which effectively reduces eye fatigue.

realme 8 Pro accredits Hi-Res Audio, a certification granted by the Japan Audio Society that ensures the high fidelity of the sound it emits

Top-notch camera: 108 Mp

realme 8 Pro has one of the most advanced camera systems found on a smartphone today. It is so because of the unleashed power of its main sensor, 108 Mp, as well as the photo-videographic functionalities that accompany it.

Indeed, it equips a third-generation Samsung HM2 sensor with an extra-large size (1 / 1.52 ”), capable of offering a maximum resolution of 12,000 x 9,000. This HM2 is compatible with Samsung’s advanced ISOCELL Plus pixel isolation technology, adopting a new material developed by Fujifilm that eliminates potential interference between adjacent pixels. This reduces optical loss and crossover color, ensures higher color fidelity, and increases ISO sensitivity by 15%. A sensor that also supports 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, which combines nine 0.7 μm adjoining pixels to simulate large 2.1 μm pixels, thereby enhancing image capture under conditions low light.

Realme 8 Pro photo gallery: main camera

Along with this camera ‘beast’ we find a second one specialized in scenes with wide coverage. It is a 119 ° wide-angle lens with f / 2.25 aperture and 8MP resolution. Yes, perfect for capturing with all its breadth (and comfort for the photographer) extensive landscapes, architecture of all kinds and large groups of people.

The third main camera of the realme 8 Pro is a macro type. With it it is possible to capture in detail the tiny world; It is capable of focusing from no less than 4 cm away to the subject.

And the fourth camera in the main photographic system is a special lens for black and white portraits. Thanks to a new filter system, this camera supports a wider range of light, resulting in grayscale portraits with all their naturalness, but also with force and drama.

As we say, this quadruple photographic system is accompanied by a series of functionalities to optimize the shots, regardless of the type of scene in question, whether or not there is enough light:

Smart-ISO Technology: Choose the best ISO setting automatically based on your environment. It does not matter if it is dark or light; it can take bright and colorful photo. Ultra 108 Mp mode: based on the HM2 sensor, realme has developed a new ultra high definition algorithm that generates spectacular detail and purity in tones. This Ultra 108MP Mode can also activate the AI ​​scene recognition function, which takes clear images with vivid colors. Super Nightscape: in this mode ISOCELL Plus, Smart-ISO and 9-in-1 pixel grouping technologies concur. In turn, the Pure Raw Nightscape algorithm achieves an impressive reduction of image noise, with the automatic elimination of dead pixels. In short, bright but natural nightscapes.

3X In-Sensor Zoom: this technology uses only 12 of the 108 MP of the main camera in order to produce close-up images without loss of quality. An algorithm handles up to eight images from each shot, which it then synthesizes into one to optimize sharpness.







Photograph the stars: it is a mode that, in realme 8 Pro, progresses to its second generation. Now, it separates the starry brightness step of the algorithm and processed by ISP in the SoC, which supposes a brightness effect supported by an efficient noise reduction. In this Starry Mode, realme 8 Pro takes 16 individual photos every 15 seconds for 4 minutes and an algorithm combines them into a final image. In the case of video, the phone takes the photos in the same 15-second interval, but only keeps the last 15 to compose a video at a speed of 30 fps. With realme 8 Pro and a tripod it is possible to get professional quality photos and videos of the Universe.

Miniature Mode (Tilt-shift Effect): An innovative technology that transforms the real world into a magical miniature one. Thanks to an ingenious tilt-shift mode, the shape, angle, position and size of the blur effect can also be manually adjusted. An exclusive first for realme 8 Pro is that it is capable of recording Time-lapse video with the Tilt-shift effect, in other words, interval video recording with 10x playback; it is the first smartphone to do so. In the following photo and video you can check the Miniature Mode:

Fashion Portrait, Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh, Color Portrait with AI, Double-Plane Video (recorded by the front and rear cameras simultaneously) and Ultra Nightscape Video are other functional features that add to the realme 8 Pro as one of the best-prepared photography mobiles of the moment. Regarding the front camera or selfie, it is a Sony IMX471 16 Mp f / 2.45 sensor with various beauty, color, etc. modes.

Realme 8 Pro photo gallery: selfie camera

Ultra fast charging

The realme 8 Pro battery reaches 100% in just three quarters of an hour; an extraordinary record considering that it is a 4,500 mAh unit. It is the dynamic called 50W SuperDart Charge, which also achieves the spectacular fact of charging 50% of the battery in just 17 minutes, that is, the user gets autonomy for a whole day after a while plugged in. Each charging process is monitored by five security controls, while realme technology optimizes energy consumption according to the use that is being given to the terminal at all times. Another shocking fact: with the battery at 5%, the realme 8 Pro is capable of operating for 32 hours.

Integrates three independent trays: SIM + SIM + MicroSD (up to 256 GB)

realme UI 2.0

realme 8 Pro is the first phone to come with realme UI 2.0 as standard. Based on Android 11, realme UI 2.0 is faster (advances in system resource utilization by 45%), smoother (17% increase in frame rate stability), and more secure. The customization of different functions of the phone is one of its virtues: more than 100 options to be able to handle and define the mobile on a whim, such as the possibility of choosing the global theme color, dark mode in three styles, icon design, etc. Also, realme UI 2.0 invites you to share music and photos with a friend in the simplest way, with a single movement of a finger.

An important section of realme UI 2.0 is the so-called Private Space: it is a safe haven where you can hide private applications and files that the user does not want to be within the reach of other people’s hands and eyes. In this sense of security, realme UI 2.0 also provides payment protection, application permission monitoring system, pseudo site blocking and access to Android 11 security functions.

Versions, availability, prices and promotions

RAM / MemoryOfficial pricePre-purchase promotion

from March 24 to 306 GB / 128 GB 279 euros 259 euros 8 GB / 128 GB 299 euros 279 euros

Gadget thinks

realme is one of the best-selling smartphone brands in the world, although it has been in the Spanish market for a relatively short time. Despite this short background here, we have already become accustomed to presenting mobiles that combine a premium presence and a first-rate technological endowment at ultra-competitive prices. This business philosophy has made realme the fastest growing company in the smartphone market in Spain in recent years.

Its new flagship smartphone, realme 8 Pro, comes through the big door because it meets the five main requirements that the average user looks for when buying their terminal for day to day: a screen that gives off indisputable quality, a first-rate photographic system level, safe autonomy exceeding the day of use, ultra-fast battery charging and solvent performance that tackles any application no matter how demanding it may be. The sixth factor is the price: less than 300 euros. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the smartphones with the best quality / performance / price ratio in the current mobile scenario, even more so if you take advantage of the pre-sale promotions that the brand proposes.

realme 8 Pro: technical specifications

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 8 nm, octa core, up to 2.3 GHzGPU Adreno 618 Artificial intelligence 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine RAM / Memory6 – 8 GB RAM LPDDR4x / 128 GB UFS 2.1 + MicroSD (up to 256 GB) Display Super AMOLED 6.4 ”, 1,080 x 2,400 FHD +, 90.8% ratio, up to 1,000 nits brightness, 180 Hz touch sample rate Battery / Charging

4500 mAh / 50W SuperDart Charge

Includes 65 watt charger Main camera 108 MP f / 1.88 PDAF angle

8 MP f / 2.25 119 ° wide angle

2MP f / 2.4 macro (minimum focus distance: 4cm)

2 MP f / 2.4 B&W

Video up to 4K 30p / Full HD 480p slow motion Front camera 16 Mp f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 sensor

Full HD 30p Video Connectivity

2.4 / 5 GHz ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS / APGS / GLONASS / BEIDOUAudio

Dual microphone with ambient noise cancellation

Hi-Res Audio Colors Infinite Blue and Infinite Black Dimensions / Weight 160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm / 176 grams Operating system realme UI 2.0 on Android 11

