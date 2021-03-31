realme 8 Pro for sale, one of the best phones for 300 euros

Buying a mobile phone always raises certain doubts. Many times we think that, waiting, a better phone will appear or the one we like will drop in price. However, when we are clear, it is best to act as soon as possible. When we feel that crush during a presentation when we see everything a mobile phone is capable of and we imagine ourselves with it in our hands, the best thing is to act soon.

The most recent case is the realme 8 Pro. Realme arrived on the European market a year and a half ago and broke the door with very good products at very very good prices. His latest release was the realme 8 Pro, last week, which left the presentation attendees with their mouths open when they knew all its technical specifications and its low price. If someone needed to change mobile or wanted to indulge, their time had come.

During the first week of pre-purchase, realme announced a series of discounts, being able to acquire the 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage model for only 259 euros. Anyway, don’t worry because if you didn’t arrive on time, the realme 8 Pro is already on sale for only 279 euros in that version of 6GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage for 279 euros and the highest version of 8GB + 128GB for only 299 euros. Both prices are very attractive if we take into account other competing models.

What do we have for a price less than 300 euros

Once we know the price, it is time to justify the investment that makes the realme 8 Pro possibly the phone with the best value for money on the market. The main data on which the whole presentation turned, and it is not for less, is its amazing 108MP camera. Bringing a camera like this to this price range has a lot of merit. With such a sensor, the phone can capture more information, more light and more detail, obtaining images of the highest quality. The camera module is completed by an ultrawide angle, a macro lens to better focus on close objects and, finally, a black and white camera with which to make artistic effects.

In software it also gives the grade mainly with the tilt-shift mode that Capture images where only part of the photo appears clear and you can keep all other parts out of focus to create a feeling of shooting miniature objects, like a model.

Also, as if this were not enough, the new time-lapse video algorithm can also be combined with Starry Mode, and immortalize, for example, the movement of a starry sky in fast motion.

Fast charging up to 50W

Just over a year ago, high-end phones had an 18W charging system. It was already something more than acceptable, even today, but the realme 8 Pro goes further and incorporates a system that reaches up to 50W. To give us an idea with a practical example: you can charge your gigantic 4,500 mAh battery in about 45 minutes..

The effort that has actually been made to introduce this charging system responds to its philosophy of making telephones for its users, responding to their needs. And, without a doubt, the fear of running out of battery or having to go through the charger almost every day, disappears with the new realme 8 Pro.

And if the battery is one of the aspects that matters most to today’s consumers, there is another that has been gaining weight over the years and that is watching our favorite content on the smartphone. This hobby has grown so much that the smartphone has become the second screen, behind television, to enjoy series, movies or video games.

The new realme 8 Pro is perfect for all of this. On the one hand, thanks to its Super AMOLED screen with 6.4-inch Full HD + resolution, which occupies almost 91% of the front of the phone and gives the feeling of being an “all screen”. This is ideal for creating the feeling of immersion whether in a movie or a video game.

If what we want is to make the most of it with our gamer facet, the key will undoubtedly be in a processor known for its reliability and demand even in times when a phone has to give it its all, as in the execution of a video game. We are talking about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G, with an architecture of eight cores and 8 nanometers that gives all the ease we need in our phone.

Price and availability

The new realme 8 Pro is available from today, Wednesday, March 31, in two colors: Infinite Black and Infinite Blue. In terms of configuration and capacity, we have the model of 6GB + 128GB with an official price of 279 euros. The second version of 8GB + 128GB, available both in Amazon and in the rest of the official distributors in Spain (MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Fnac, The Phone House, AliExpress among others) to an official price of 299 euros. You can also find these and other products on the official website of realme Spain.

