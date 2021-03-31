realme 8 Pro: already on sale in Spain

The most surprising smartphone of the moment due to its extraordinary quality / performance / price ratio is now available in the usual sales channels such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Fnac, The Phone House, etc.

realme has once again revolutionized the mobile scene with its new 8 Pro, a smartphone that stands out for its design, technical performance, photo-videographic potential and an impressive ultra-fast charging capacity. Here are its ten key points:

1.- Premium design

On the back it incorporates AG-Crystal Process technology, which generates a 3D effect, and fluorescent material that glows in the dark. It only weighs 176 grams and is only 8.1 mm thick.

2.- High efficiency processor

It is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, capable of reaching a power of 2.3 GHz and assisted by an Adreno 618 GPU. They are accompanied by 6-8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. Overall and compared to the previous generation, realme 8 Pro is 10% faster and progresses up to 75% in graphics performance.

3.- 6.4 ”Super AMOLED screen

The Super AMOLED screens stand out for their brightness capacity, the purity of the colors, the naturalness of the contrasts and a fully realistic global display. This is how the 8 Pro performs, which also reaches 1,000 nits of brightness, has an Always-On mode, places the finger sensor under the panel and includes eye protection technologies.

4.- The most in cameras: 108 Mp

The main sensor of the main photographic system reaches 108 Mp; no mobile has a more powerful camera today. In itself, it is a set of four cameras: the aforementioned 108 Mp angle, a wide angle with 119 ° and 8 Mp coverage, 2 Mp macro with focus from 4 cm away to the subject and a fourth special for portraits in black and white.

5.- Multiple exposure modes

In order that all photos and videos are displayed in the best quality, realme 8 Pro has various exposure modes. For example, Smart-ISO (optimized ISO sensitivity), Ultra 108MP (ultra high definition), Super Nightscape (with grouping of 9 pixels in 1 to capture even what the human eye cannot see), 3X In-Sensor Zoom (photos of lossless zoom), Starry Mode (special to capture the Universe), Miniature Mode – Tilt-shift effect (a magical real world, in small), Fashion Portrait, Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh, etc.

6.- Natural selfies

The front camera equips a 16 Mp Sony IMX471 sensor with various beauty, color, etc. modes.

7.- Wink to the gamer world

The screen provides a touch sampling rate of up to 180 Hz, which is high precision for video games.

8.- High fidelity sound

realme 8 Pro accredits Hi-Res Audio, a certification granted by the Japan Audio Society that ensures the high fidelity of the sound it emits.

9.- Ultra fast charging

The numbers speak for themselves: 100% battery in 47 minutes; 50% in just 17 minutes.

10.- realme UI 2.0

It is a custom layer on Android 11 that, in this renewed version, progresses in fluidity, speed and customization possibilities: more than 100 options to handle and define the mobile at your whim. And with the so-called Private Space, to keep apps and files well protected from the eyes of others.

realme 8 Pro: knockdown prices and where to buy it



All these aforementioned features define a perfect mobile for the vast majority of users. All this, for less than 300 euros:

6 GB / 128 GB 279 euros

8 GB / 128 GB 299 euros

realme 8 is now available for purchase in the main online and physical stores: Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Fnac, The Phone House, etc.

realme 8 Pro: technical specifications

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 8 nm, octa core, up to 2.3 GHzGPU Adreno 618 Artificial intelligence 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine RAM / Memory6 – 8 GB RAM LPDDR4x / 128 GB UFS 2.1 + MicroSD (up to 256 GB) Display Super AMOLED 6.4 ”, 1,080 x 2,400 FHD +, 90.8% ratio, up to 1,000 nits brightness, 180 Hz touch sample rate Battery / Charging

4500 mAh / 50W SuperDart Charge

Includes 65 watt charger Main camera 108 MP f / 1.88 PDAF angle

8 MP f / 2.25 119 ° wide angle

2MP f / 2.4 macro (minimum focus distance: 4cm)

2 MP f / 2.4 B&W

Video up to 4K 30p / Full HD 480p slow motion Front camera 16 Mp f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 sensor

Full HD 30p Video Connectivity

2.4 / 5 GHz ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS / APGS / GLONASS / BEIDOUAudio

Dual microphone with ambient noise cancellation

Hi-Res Audio Colors Infinite Blue and Infinite Black Dimensions / Weight 160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm / 176 grams Operating system realme UI 2.0 on Android 11

Do you want to know more details about realme 8 Pro? You have them in this article.

www.realme.com