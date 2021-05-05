Realme 8 in Spain, characteristics and price

The Realme 8 presents itself as a tough competitor for the input range of smartphones and offers everything a basic user needs for less than 200 euros. Android 11, a four-camera system and a high-capacity battery are some of its arguments to convince the tightest budgets. The launch is scheduled for May 12 and will be available in cyber silver and cyber black colors.

The new Realme 8 bets on a different aesthetic and it will not go unnoticed. The back has a silver band and stands out for the camera module, different than usual. These are its most outstanding technical characteristics:

Realme 8, technical characteristics

Dimensions



160.6 x 73.9 x 7.99 mm

Screen

6.4 inch Super AMOLED

Processor

MediaTek Helio G95

Memory

4/6/8 GB of RAM

Storage

128 GB

Cameras

64 MP / 8 MP UGA / 2MP Macro / 2 MP B / W

Drums

5,000 mAh

software

Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0

software



Analog triggers. Dual stick. D-Pad. Keys X, Y, A and B. Dual vibration motor. Capacitive backlit keyboard

Others



Fingerprint reader under screen.

Price



199 euros

Reviewing the hardware in detail, it is worth highlighting the incorporation of a AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution in this price range (even 60 HZ). On the other hand, the combination of Mediatek Helio G95 solvent with a good amount of RAM ensures a good platform for the latest android revision and we will only miss a plus of power in an intensive multitasking or with video games of the latest batch.

Nothing to reproach regarding connectivity (it makes no sense to ask for 5G in the entry range) or in the photographic system; the 64 megapixel main sensor and the f / 1.79 aperture lens are guarantees of quality photos, even when the light is out of the way. Again, enough for the type of user it is intended for.

Realme 8, models and prices

The Realme 8 goes on sale in Spain from May 12, for a starting price of 199 euros for the basic version. In the case of Realme and Android, surely very soon we will begin to see discounts that improve even more to a really competitive terminal.

More information | Realme