realme 8 5G: the 199 euro 5G mobile, now on sale

With triple camera and 90 Hz screen, it is the thinnest smartphone in its segment and equipped with the Dimensity 700 5G processor.

realme 8 5G is now available for purchase on the main physical and virtual commercial platforms, and also at www.realme.com. Attention to their prices:

The version of 4GB + 64GB is available only on Amazon and comes for a price of 199 euros. The version of 6GB + 128GB has an official price of 249 euros; It is available from all official distributors such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, The Phone House, Fnac and Carrefour, among others.

A cheap but very complete 5G smartphone

The new realme 8 5G integrates the praised Dimensity 700 5G processor in this price segment, capable of squeezing the possibilities of 5G connectivity technology. This processor combines two high-capacity ARM Cortex-A76 cores in its eight-core CPU, for speeds of up to 2.2 GHz. Additionally, the 7nm Dimensity 700 5G is up to 28% more energy efficient than an 8 nm equivalent.

90Hz Ultra Fluid Display

realme 8 5G incorporates the Ultra Fluid screen for incredible visual quality. It is a 6.5 ”FHD + panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which minimizes blurring in animations and scrolling for an improved user experience. This technology is accompanied by a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz (very interesting also for video games with precision) and a brightness of 600 nits.

48MP Night Landscape Camera

This new mobile has a triple camera system: 48 MP high definition main sensor, special sensor for black and white portraits and macro for close-up photos (from 4 cm).

It is a smartphone that performs especially well in low-light and night-time environments thanks, on the one hand, to the large aperture of f / 1.8 on the main camera and a multi-frame synthesis algorithm that optimizes shots. Some captures to which up to five special filters can be applied for them.

Equally remarkable are its portrait photography capabilities. The 16MP front camera incorporates a large f / 2.1 aperture; it also supports AI-powered beauty filters and a portrait mode.

5,000 mAh battery

Compared to 4G, 5G consumes much more power on any phone and decreases battery life. To remedy these drawbacks, realme has introduced Smart 5G Power Saving technology, which intelligently detects the signal environment and switches between 4G and 5G without the user seeing a reduction in the use of the terminal. For its part, Super Power Saving Mode acts on CPU performance, backlight settings and other functions to reduce system power consumption and extend the life of the smartphone.

Other details of interest

Versions: available in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM.

Just 8.5mm thick: record in its category … And only 185 grams of weight.

Dynamic Speed ​​Light: the rear creates a dynamic effect of speed as the light reflects.

Triple card slot: SIM + SIM + MicroSD (up to 1 TB).

Finger sensor: located on one side that facilitates quick unlocking.

realme UI 2.0: interface based on Android 11 that facilitates the global management of the mobile and the customization of its appearance and functions.

Available colours: Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black.

