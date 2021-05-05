Realme 8 5G prepares a launch in style

A few weeks ago we had the opportunity to test the new realme 8 Pro, a mid-range terminal that already predicted the brand’s new bet to maximize the performance of its devices, while maintaining a very tight final price. Something that we can see more than demonstrated with the arrival of the new realme 8 5G, which is presented as one of the most competitive models on the market, equipping a 90Hz screen, a triple camera system, a high capacity battery, and of course, the great leap to the new wireless networks.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

Operating system

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Screen

6.5 inch SuperAMOLED at 90 Hz

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Memory

4 or 6 GB of RAM

Storage

64 or 128 GB (expandable via microSD up to 1 TB)

Front camera

16 MP (f / 2.1)

Rear cameras

48 MP (f / 1.8) Ultra HD 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro 4cm 2 MP (f / 2.4) monochrome B / W

Drums

5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others

Side fingerprint reader

Dimensions

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm

Weight

185 grams

Price



From 199 euros

With an aesthetic halfway between the realme 8 and Pro, we find a glossy finish back, with a uniform covering for its entire polished surface to create quite noticeable reflections without going into mirror finishes, and eliminating the presence of the slogan “Dear to leap” of its two brothers.

As for its front, unlike its younger brother, although both models will have the imposing incorporation of a SuperAMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), in the case of the realme 8 5G we find the additional improvement of a panel with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, standing out even more.

And it is that without a doubt the realme 8 5G seeks to highlight its screen as one of its greatest attractions, with a front of tremendously reduced frames and a perforated camera that allows you to maintain a screen ratio of 90.5%, ideal for any type of content and game playback.

Although more notable will be the changes in its interior, being the first smartphone in its price range to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, which together with slightly lower settings of up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, offer us a device with extraordinary performance.

But as if this were not enough, we will once again have the presence of the latest revision of Google’s operating system, with a Android 11 custom with the well-known realme UI layer, with a user experience quite close to that of the pure system.

Some differences that we will notice again in the photographic section, that although it maintains the same island of four spaces, it will have the reduction of its main camera system to a triple setup around a 48 megapixel lens, accompanied by macro and monochrome sensors, omitting the presence of the wide angle.

Small sacrifices that still keep it within the norm of its range, but that allow you to offer a very notable cut in your price.

Availability and price

Currently we can confirm that this phone will arrive in our country under its two color versions Cyber ​​Silver and Cyber ​​Black, maintaining the tremendously economical starting price of the 4G model, with a basic version that will begin from 199 euros.

Although although we already know all the details of the new realme 8 5G, it will not be until the next Wednesday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time) when it takes place your official presentation event «Speed ​​Challenge», which can be followed live through the official YouTube channel, the brand’s social networks, and of course, from this website.

Thus, it is expected that the company will also present the rest of the accessories of its ecosystem along with these phones, with the arrival of their new realme Buds Q 2, a uniquely designed TWS wireless earbuds. with more than 20 hours of autonomy, IPX4 resistance and a super low latency Gaming Mode of 88ms.