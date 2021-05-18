realme 8 5G now available in Spain: features and price

As we anticipated a couple of weeks ago, the new realme 8 5G is finally here, the first smartphone to incorporate the Dimensity 700 5G processor, which comes to democratize the new wireless networks breaking the barrier of 200 euros without making any sacrifices, with an impressive 5,000 mAh battery with Smart Power Saving system, a SuperAMOLED screen, and a triple camera setup with an Ultra HD sensor.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

Operating system

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Screen

6.5 inch SuperAMOLED at 90 Hz

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Memory

4 or 6 GB of RAM

Storage

64 or 128 GB (expandable via microSD up to 1 TB)

Front camera

16 MP (f / 2.1)

Rear cameras

48 MP (f / 1.8) Ultra HD 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro 4cm 2 MP (f / 2.4) monochrome B / W

Drums

5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others

Side fingerprint reader

Dimensions

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm

Weight

185 grams

Price



From 179 euros

In addition to the great attraction of 5G connectivity, perfect to enjoy our games, series, music and any content connected to the internet without any interruption, one of the great virtues of the realme 8 5G is the image. With a Full HD + Ultra Fluid screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a surface of 6.5 inches, we will have a great visual experience; while its touch sampling rate of up to 180 Hz will offer us unmatched precision for games; culminated with a brightness of up to 600 nits and a wide range of color reproduction that will help us stay caught up in our content.

And it is that without a doubt the realme 8 5G seeks to highlight its screen as one of its greatest attractions, with a front of tremendously reduced frames and a perforated camera that allow you to maintain a screen ratio of 90.5%, ideal for any type of content and game playback.

Backed of course by the great capabilities of its MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, and an internal configuration that will reach up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, more than enough to carry out any activity without performance problems.

All this of course, without sacrificing one of the favorite sections of users: photography. And is that the realme 8 5G has a triple camera, formed around a 48 MP high definition main lens, another for black and white portraits and the 4 centimeter macro lenses. Without forgetting the fashionable selfies, with a 16 megapixel front camera.

Availability and price

Available from today, we can find the new realme 8 5G available under the two color options Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black, with two configurations that will vary between 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Starting with its cheapest variant, we will see a first availability exclusively for Amazon, with a launch offer that will further reduce its price, reaching the ridiculous figure of only 179 euros for those who make their purchase until next May 20, after which it will return to its original price of 199 euros and its availability in the rest of the distributors.

On the other hand, the larger version of the realme 8 5G will land in our country under an official price of 249 euros, with the same launch offer until May 20, lowering its price to 229 euros in all official distributors such as Amazon, PcComponentes, MediaMarkt or Carrefour, among others.

Better accompanied

As we already anticipated, this smartphone has not arrived alone, but it does so together with another of the company’s great bets, the realme Buds Q2, a perfect complement to further highlight the virtues of this mobile.

These wireless headphones offer great sound quality thanks to the Bass Boost + solution, which increases the power of the bass, and your 10mm driver, incorporating individual microphones that have a noise reduction system, which together with the noise cancellation algorithm significantly reduces ambient sound.

In addition, thanks to its ergonomic design with the internal shape of the ear, the realme Buds Q2 fit perfectly, which is comfortable for the user and, at the same time, better isolates outside noise for a more immersive sound experience.

Designed for multimedia content, the realme Buds Q2 have a low latency gaming mode to achieve perfect synchronization between video and audio. This reduces latency by up to 51%, as it takes only 88 milliseconds to transfer sound from the phone to the headphones.

Finally, these headphones equip a 400mAh battery, which offer up to 20 hours of autonomy, allowing the playback of approximately 8 movies or 400 songs. Something that, under an average use of 3 hours a day, will allow us to continue using them for a whole week with a single charge.

Available from today on the official realme website, under two black and blue color options that will combine with the realme 8 5G, the realme Buds Q2 will remain under this same budget price line, with an introductory price just 29.99 euros.