Realme 8 5G is the cheapest 5G mobile you can buy

Really announced me the arrival on the Spanish market of the Realme 8 5G, the cheapest smartphone with 5G connectivity that we can find in this country. Its price (that of the cheapest variant) is 179 euros, which places it below the equivalent Xiaomi proposal, which costs 199 euros (Redmi Note 9T 5G).

Inside the Realme 8 5G lives a Dimensity 700 5G processor, a MediaTek chip that, in addition to powering the phone, also enables 5G connectivity that stands out so much in this product. Along with this SoC are, in addition, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

The device screen has a size of 6.5 inches, a sampling rate of 180 Hz and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The resolution is Full HD +, LCD technology and the maximum brightness, according to the brand, is 600 nits.

In the back, the phone features a 48 megapixel main camera, another to assist in capturing images in portrait mode and a third for macro type. Along with these we also find a 5,000 mAh capacity battery that promises to extend the autonomy of the device beyond the typical day of use.

The Realme 8 5G will be on sale from May 18 in two colors (blue and black) and two memory configurations (4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB). Prices are as follows:

The cheapest version will be for sale only on Amazon. Until May 20, this can be purchased for 179 euros. After that date, the economic version will raise its price to 199 euros. The higher-capacity variant, on the other hand, will sell for € 249 on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PCComponentes, The Phone House, Fnac and Carrefour. Between May 18 and 20, however, it can be purchased for 229 euros.

The brand also launches the Realme 8 and the Realme Buds Q2

Simultaneously, Realme has announced the arrival in Spain of Realme 8 and Realme Buds Q2. The Realme 8 has a Helio G95 processor, a 5,000 mAh capacity battery and a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED screen. At the back it has four cameras: a 64 megapixel main, a wide angle, a depth sensor and a macro camera.

The Realme 8 can be purchased from today in two colors (blue and black) and in two configurations (4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB). The first version has a discount of 20 euros during the first 48 hours on sale, so its promotional price becomes 179 euros. The version with more storage, on the other hand, will cost 229 euros.

On the other hand, the Realme Buds Q2 promise good sound Thanks to their 10 mm driver, a latency of only 88 ms and they have a noise reduction system that reduces ambient noise during calls. The price of them is 29.99 euros and can be purchased in two colors: black and blue.

