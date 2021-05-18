realme 8 5G is already on sale and with a launch offer for only 179 euros

Since its launch last week, sthere are many people who have been looking forward to today. Today is the day that the realme 8 5G is finally on sale, the phone called to democratize 5G with a price below 200 euros. Specific, the brand has carried out an ambitious launch campaign in which, all people who buy the phone between May 18 and 20, 2021, will have an even lower price of only 179 euros in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If you were waiting for the perfect moment to switch phones and start embracing all the advantages that 5G connectivity offers, it is now.

If you are looking for a larger configuration, you also have an introductory offer. The version with 6GB of RAM plus 128GB of storage will also be priced at 229 euros during these two days.

From the 20th, the sale prices will be 199 euros in the simplest configuration and 249 euros in the highest. Two prices that continue to break all records in an increasingly competitive market.

Where can I buy the introductory offer?

First of all, you should know that the realme 8 5G, in addition to the two configurations set out above, will come in two colors: supersonic blue and supersonic black. The 4GB + 64GB version will be on sale exclusively on Amazon during the promotional period until May 20. The 6GB + 128GB version for 229 euros during the launch period, will be available at the rest of official distributors: MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, The Phone House, Fnac and Carrefour and Amazon itself.

You can also access the realme online store and make your purchase of these, or other devices, such as the realme Buds Q2 on sale from May 18 to 20 with a price of 24.99 euros instead of the usual 29.99 euros .

One of the most anticipated phones of the year

Few phones have generated as much hype as the realme 8 5G. Although its main asset is 5G connectivity, with incredible browsing speeds, andIt is a fairly balanced phone in the rest of its specifications despite its price, less than 200 euros.

When you take it out of the box and hold it for the first time in your hand, we will see that we are facing a fairly light and thin phone, with a thickness of 8.5 mm and 185 grams of weight. These measurements are important because It is a phone with a 6.5-inch screen and a large 5,000 mAh battery which, in addition, has the Smart Power Saving system to reduce consumption at times when the phone does not need to deliver all the power.

If we look at the screen in detail, we see that it has not really given up anything to adjust the price to the maximum. Specific we have a FHD + panel, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a brightness of 600 nits. What does this mean? Well, we can from watching movies to playing video games with the best image quality, and with a brightness that allows us to do it even on the street where the clarity is very high.

The camera is also remarkable on the realme 8 5G. Whether we want to get the most out of it in manual mode or use it in automatic mode, the results are always remarkable. This happens thanks to the combination of hardware and software, where the hardware comes from its module with three cameras, and the software from the hand of Artificial Intelligence that further improves the results depending on the scenario and objects it detects.

The camera module is composed of a 48MP main lens HD, another for black and white portraits and the 4cm macro lenses. The software part has up to five night landscape filters to enhance photos taken in low light.

A processor that deserves a special mention

To make the phone 5G compatible and run smoothly even when multitasking or running demanding applications, realme opted for the 7nm Dimensity 700 processor with which the phone will have lower power consumption and higher performance. It also has a CPU clock speed of 2.2 GHz and 950 GHz on the GPU.

It is the first time that a brand is able to put this processor in a phone with a price below 200 euros so realme’s commitment to bringing the best technology at the best price is clear once again.

Resistance tests

As a curiosity, it should be noted that the realme 8 5G has undergone more than 320 tests to ensure its reliability as a device. Among them, 300,000 times of turning the phone on and off, 150,000 presses on the volume up and down buttons and up to 20,000 battery charges through the port.

In short, if you are looking for a phone that will last for several years, 5G technology is a clear bet for the future. What’s more, if you don’t want to give up a good phone in general, with a good camera, screen or battery, and all at a price of less than 200 euros, the realme 8 5G is the best option.

