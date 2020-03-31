After breaking through in other countries, the Realme 6i and Realme C3 officially arrive in Spain. With these two teams, the Chinese brand seeks to rejuvenate and strengthen the most economical part of its catalog and, thus, compete with more established brands in Spanish territory such as Xiaomi, Samsung or Huawei.

Realme 6i: five cameras and 5,000 mAh

The most advanced of the two models presented is the Realme 6i, which has a 6.5-inch screen with IPS technology and a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Behind it, in addition, is the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a chipset with an eight-core CPU and a Mali-G52 GPU that, according to the manufacturer, offer good performance when it comes to gaming.

This chipset is accompanied by a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage module, which, if the user wishes, can be extended using microSD cards.

In the photographic aspect, the Realme 6i has a total of five cameras: One 16 megapixel (f / 2.0) in the front region and four in the rear region. Its technical characteristics are as follows:

Main camera: 48 megapixels, f / 1.8 and 0.8 micron pixels.

Wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels and f / 2.3.

Macro camera: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4 and 1.75 micron pixels.

Depth chamber: 2 megapixels and f / 2.4.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Realme 6i integrates an immense 5,000 mAh battery which, together with the low resolution of the screen, promises a great independence of the charger.

Realme C3: great autonomy, at a knockdown price

He Realme C3For its part, it is the cheapest smartphone of those presented during the event. Inside there is a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC that shares most of its components with the Helio G80 present in the Realme 6i. The main difference between the two chips lies in the CPU and GPU frequency, slightly higher in the case of the Helio G80.

Next to this chipset is a module 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, although, as in the Realme 6i, the capacity can be extended using microSD cards.

All these components are located after a 6.5-inch IPS screen in size offering a maximum resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, giving a density of 270 dpi.

As far as photography is concerned, the Realme C3 has only two cameras in the posterior region– A 12-megapixel main sensor (f / 1.8 and 1.25-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel auxiliary camera that aids in depth and distance measurement. Ahead, the front camera is comprised of a 5-megapixel sensor and an f / 2.4 aperture lens.

Regarding autonomy, the Realme C3 houses a 5,000 battery mAh similar to that of the Realme 6i. This, when necessary, can be quickly recharged to a maximum of 10W of power, according to the manufacturer.

Realme 6i and Realme C3 prices

The Realme 6i will be available in Spain from April 13 on realme.com and all official distributors (Amazon, FNAC, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes and PhoneHouse, among others). It can be purchased in two different colors (Green Tea and White Milk) and will have priced at 179 euros.

The Realme C3, meanwhile, will be available from April 13 on realme.com and other official distributors such as Amazon, FNAC, MediaMarkt and PcComponentes. It will be marketed in two different colors (Blazing Red and Frozen Blue) by priced at 139 euros.

👇 More in Explica.co