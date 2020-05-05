After launching Realme 6 in Spain, the brand of Chinese origin announces the arrival in the mainland of its most advanced variant: the Realme 6 Pro. This model was announced in China during the month of March. However, it is now when the brand has decided to put it on sale in the Spanish market.

The brain of the Realme 6 Pro is a Snapdragon 720G designed by Qualcomm. East It is part of the brand’s family of gaming processors, so it promises an extra performance in that field. Next to it is an 8GB RAM module, 128GB storage and a microSD card slot.

90 Hz screen, six cameras and two colors

One of the keys to the Realme 6 Pro is its screen, 6.6 inches in size. This occupies most of the front, has a Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080p) and uses IPS LCD technology. The interesting thing, however, is the refresh rate, which reaches 90 Hz. Present in many higher cost models, this technology makes transitions, animations, and interactions smoother. In the lower ranges, for the moment, there are few models that incorporate a panel with this technology.

As far as photography is concerned, the Realme 6 Pro has two front cameras, a main 16 megapixel camera and a wide angle type with 8 megapixel cameras. The two emerge through a perforation on the screen, similar to that of the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

screen

6.6 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p), 90Hz

6.3 “18.5: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

76 x 164 mm

74 x 157 mm

Thickness

9.4 mm

8.9 mm

Weight

195 grams

184 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 720G, 8nm

Snapdragon 712, 10nm

RAM

8 GB

4, 8 GB

Memory

128GB UFS 2.1 and microSD

128 GB and microSD

Main camera

64 MP f / 1.8, 2x 12 MP f / 2.5 zoom, 8 MP f / 2.3 wide and 2 MP f / 2.4 macro

48 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

Frontal camera

16 MP and 8 MP angular, perforated

16 MP f / 2.0, in notch

Drums

4,300 mAh, 30W fast charge

4,035 mAh, fast charge 20W

Biometrics

Side fingerprint sensor

Rear fingerprint sensor

Connectivity

4G Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, FM Radio, Jack, USB C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, Jack, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 9 Pie

Launching

To be confirmed

October 2019

Official price

329 euros

199, 249 euros

In the back, the Realme 6 Pro features a total of four cameras: a 64-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel (2x) telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The set, as usual, is seasoned with various shooting modes and image processing algorithms.

Behind all these components is a 4,300 mAh capacity battery. There is no wireless charging, but there is a fast charging system of up to 30W. This, according to Realme, can fully charge the device in 60 minutes.

Realme 6 Pro, price and availability

The Realme 6 Pro It can be bought in Spain from today. It will be available in a single storage configuration (8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage), but in two different colors (Light Blue and Lightning Red).

Its recommended retail price is 329 euros, and can be found in official distributors such as Amazon, Fnac, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes and PhoneHouse, among others.

👇 More in Explica.co