The 90 Hz screens seemed reserved only for the most expensive equipment, but Realme, the manufacturer belonging to the BBK group, has managed to bring this striking component to one of its cheapest smartphones: the Realme 6.

This team, which lands in Spain with a base price of 219 euros After breaking through in other markets, it is one of the first to offer the benefits of this technology at reduced prices. Thanks to it, its 6.5-inch IPS screen (with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels) represents with greater fluidity all the transitions, movements or animations that occur in the interface, which, as has been seen in other higher cost equipment, it has a very positive effect on the user experience.

Realme 6

Realme 5

screen

6.5 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p), 90Hz

6.5 “20: 9, IPS, HD + (720p)

Size

75 x 164 mm

76 x 164 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

9.3 mm

Weight

191 grams

198 grams

Processor

Helium G90, 12nm

Snapdragon 665, 11nm

RAM

4 or 8 GB

4GB

Memory

64, 128 GB UFS 2.1 and microSD

128 GB and microSD

Main camera

64 MP f / 1.8, angular 8 MP f / 2.3, macro 2 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

12 MP f / 1.8, Wide 8 MP f / 2.2, Macro 2 MP f / 2.4, and Depth 2 MP

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0, perforated

13 MP f / 2.0, in notch

Battery

4,300 mAh, 30W fast charge

5,000 mAh, load 10W

Biometrics

Side fingerprint sensor

Rear fingerprint sensor

Connectivity

4G Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, jack, microUSB, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, jack, microUSB, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 9 Pie

In addition to 90 Hz, the Realme 6 also integrates a Helio G90T processor which, according to the manufacturer, outperforms others like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712. This chipset, also present in Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, has an eight-core CPU (Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55) and a Mali G76 GPU.

Along with said SoC is a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage moduleAlthough versions with 4 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage will also be commercialized. In all cases, the capacity can be increased using microSD cards.

On the photographic plane, Realme 6 brings with it a total of five cameras:

Main camera: 64 megapixels, f / 1.8 and 0.8 micron pixels.

Wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels, f / 2.3 and 1.12 micron pixels.

Macro camera: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4 and 1.75 micron pixels.

Depth chamber: 2 megapixels and f / 2.4.

Frontal camera: 16 megapixels, f / 2.0 and one micron pixels.

The components mentioned get their energy from a 4,300 mAh battery which, if necessary, can be quickly recharged to a maximum of 30 W. According to the manufacturer, this system allows reaching 100% charge in 55 minutes.

Realme 6 Price

Realme 6 will arrive in Spain in two different colors: Comet White and Comet Blue. It can also be purchased at three storage configurations, each with a different price:

Realme 6 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage: 219 euros.

Realme 6 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 249 euros.

Realme 6 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 279 euros.

The commercialization will start next April 6 on realme.com and official distributors (Amazon, FNAC, MediaMarkt, etc.), although consumers who wish to do so will be able to reserve the equipment from March 31.

