In recent years we have become used to mobile phone manufacturers giving us more for less. More features, more camera, better design, for less money. The path that Huawei started at the time, was later followed by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and lately Realme, which claims for itself the throne for the best mid-range smartphone of the year.

If he did not succeed with his Realme 5 Pro, he was certainly very close to doing it and now at least, he wants to repeat the move with his new generation: Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro arrive in Spain ready to do battle. In MC we have had the opportunity to test Realme 6 that is presented with many interesting changes.

Although its design in general lines is continuous with respect to the previous generation, we find ourselves with two major changes. The first is that Realme decides to abandon the drop notch that it had used until now, to move to a punch hole arrangement in the upper left corner. The second, the fingerprint reader goes from the back of the terminal to the side. In our opinion, the terminal wins with the new camera layout. However, I’ve never been a particularly fan of fingerprint sensors on the side, the use of which is generally much less comfortable than in other positions and it is not so precise. It compensates instead, with a facial recognition system that works better than expected and that ultimately is the one we end up using the most.

Realme aims at 90MHz

The new from Realme repeats in size (6.5 ″) and brings the FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1080p) that we found in the Pro version of the previous generation, to the intermediate step of this year’s. The brand also points to the phenomenon of 90 MHz, promising us much smoother graphics and better display of games and content. As we always say, raising the refresh rate takes its toll on the autonomy of the terminal, but thanks to a battery that in this case reaches up to 4,300 mAh, We will have to give a lot of “tute” to our smartphone to avoid reaching the end of the day with guarantees. With a typical use we can “go to sleep” with more than 40% load. But even if we do not succeed, a 30W flash charger is incorporated into the packaging, capable of bringing the phone to 100% charge in 55 minutes.

Depending on our needs, we will find versions of the new Realme that start in the 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage (219 euros) and reaching up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage (279 euros). In our opinion, virtue is in this case in the middle, and unless we are not convinced that we are going to take advantage of that extra RAM with heavy games, we believe that the most interesting is the configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage (249 euros).

As for the processor we find a Mediatek Helio G90T eight-core (2.05GHz) accompanied by the ARM G76 GPU. It is an already classic processor in the upper-middle range of Android and that competes directly with Qualcomm models such as the Snapdragon 730G. Both processors offer very similar results in synthetic tests. Its overall performance is only one step below the processors that we are going to find in phones that at least double (and increasingly, triple) the price of this terminal.

In the connectivity section, several positive things to note: the 3.5 mm headphone jack is maintained, NFC and USB-C connectivity are included and a slot with three cards is offered in which we can include two SIMs and one card SD. What we are seeing in this regard, is that the terminals of the range in which this Realme moves, are incorporating features that they gave up offering just six months ago. Suffice it to remember that the Realme 5 did not offer NFC connectivity and the connection port was kept in the “old” microUSB. It would not be entirely surprising to discover how in the future Realme 7 will see advances such as 5G connection or wireless charging, arriving just at the moment in which both technologies they will be much more mature. In other words: patience usually has a reward.

This camera sounds to us

The Realme 6 has a configuration of four cameras on its back, similar to those found in the Realme 5, 5 Pro, XT, among others. In descending order we discover wide angle (119º, f 1/8), main camera (64 MP), depth sensor and macro camera.

The main camera is based on the Samsung GW1, (1 / 1.7 «). In its serial configuration it is designed to take images at 16 MP, but it incorporates the well-known demo algorithm that is capable of offering a little more attention to detail if we choose to shoot at 64 MP natively, something that in any case, on this smartphone does not convince us.

By default, it is important to know, the images will be stored at 16 MP. This of course is not a bad thing in itself, but the marketing messages that highlight characteristics that do not quite meet what is expected are annoying. Apart from this … how does this 16 MP camera behave? Surprisingly well for this price: Respect attention to detail, colors are accurate, noise is very low, and dynamic range is wide, saving you from having to use HDR unless we’re not interested.

An interesting way that we can try “color focus”: activated, improves the saturation of the images and makes the colors a little more vivid. To do this, “stack” multiple images of the same scene using different levels of exposure, which also widens the dynamic range. However, in scenes that are already quite “colorful” in and of themselves, it is fair to admit that turning this mode on may be excessive.

Another thing that we have seen is that Realme has improved its processing for the wide angle, and in the Realme 6, it shows a wide dynamic range, excellent contrast and vivid colors, although a bit oversaturated. On the ‘must’ side, we find a higher degree of distortion than we would like, albeit similar to what many of its competitors in the same range offer.

Better news we have in portrait mode. For this task, in addition to its main camera, it uses a depth sensor that Realme claims incorporates a mode that improves contrast. Be that as it may, the result works. The smartphone makes very good portraits, easily detecting the subject and with a good background blur. It suffers of course in details such as hair but is surprising for its quality in this price range.

We also find in this smartphone night mode and here, two news to give. The positive: that indeed, night images improve when compared when we take them only with the main camera. The one that is not so much: that although it supposedly takes its exposure time (3-4 seconds) to take the images, the results do not come close to what a “real” night mode can provide. All in all it is a good addition and if we are going to make a night scene, it is worth activating.

Finally, in the video section, highlight that the Realme 6 records both with its digital camera and with the wide angle. Recording at 4K is done at 30fps and at 1080p it goes up to 60fps. Although recording in 4K can improve in terms of color saturation and attention to detail, the truth is that in 1080p it is more than correct.

Conclusions

As it has been doing with its latest models, Realme does not disappoint. With a price that in the best of its configurations continues to be below 300 euros, the Chinese company once again shows that it is not necessary a large financial outlay to obtain a high-quality smartphone. It is true that due to many characteristics it will not be able to compete in the major leagues of the market, but it does not need it.

In the hands of its users it puts no more or less what they need: an attractive design, good screen, battery that can last more than a day and a solvent camera for almost all situations. If we add some extras like NFC connectivity, a powerful processor and almost unlimited storage capacity, we can object little. So yes, the brand once again presents one of its best assets so that this Realme 6 becomes one of the best mid-range smartphones of the year.

Final assessment



SUMMARY

Realme puts its users in the hands of nothing more or less what they need: an attractive design, good screen, battery that can last more than a day and a solvent camera for almost all situations.

Design and build 7.5