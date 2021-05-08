“Really shocking”: why do you care about the US and its employment data if you invest

When Bloomberg he puts his hands to his head, it is to worry. A bit. “Really shocking.” This is how this medium qualifies the latest and surprisingly bad US employment data. And that is why it should matter to you, that you invest in the stock market.

The economy is in a wheelchair. In the case of the United States, the Federal Reserve (Fed) push that chair. Without pause but without haste, as that one would say.

The great fear of investors is that the men of Jerome powell stop doing it, despite your repeated promises that stimulus is here to stay for a good season.

If the labor market recovers even faster than expected, the Fed may take a step back. So Steve Englander, from Standard Chartered, warned a few days ago of the “danger” of too good employment data that, at least, would create “uncertainty” in the market.

“This data undoubtedly removes the pressure from the Fed and removes the possibility of an imminent rate hike,” he acknowledges. JJ Kinahan, from Ameritrade. “We have to keep this party alive,” he adds. “In general terms, the message is that the economy is still far from recovering, which reinforces the view of most Fed officials, who argue that not enough has yet been done,” say experts from TD Securities.

That is why the stock markets, especially the Nasdaq for being the technology index, have come up this Friday after the terrible employment data was known. “The initial reaction of the markets has been to take the bad news as good”, point out the colleagues of ZeroHedge, but not without first referring to the ‘short squeeze’ “of which we already warned this Thursday.”

“Stock markets have had only a lukewarm reaction to this bad news as a sign that investors expect the Fed’s super-comfortable policy to remain there and hoping that the employment data has been a fleeting phenomenon,” argue those from CNBC.

AVOID FALLING INTO THE ‘K’ TRAP

“It is time to take a deep breath: the data for a single month does not prove anything and employment may rebound in a big way in May,” say experts from PM Datanote, calling the data “disappointing, but probably not due to weak demand.”

“The devil is in the details,” he remembers Robert Allster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management. “The Fed wants to make sure that the country’s economy does not fall into the trap of the recovery in the form of ‘K’, and has made clear that this means more employment for the black population, a rise in the minimum wage and opening the door more of the labor market for Americans without a college education, “he concludes.