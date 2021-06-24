Reality Shock Comes: Greta

STOCKHOLM.

ANDhe draft UN report on climate change allows the world to see “reality head-on,” Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said yesterday.

Although it confirms that the climate situation is “very serious” and that it is necessary to “act now”, the resulting text of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is also a source of “hope” because it shows that there is “More and more people are willing to say things as they are,” said the young woman in an interview with ..

It is reality and we are going to have to adapt to it ”, insisted the creator of the Friday for the Future movement and of the school strikes to demand more actions against global warming.

Water scarcity, exodus, malnutrition, species extinction … Life on Earth, as we know it, will be inescapably transformed by climate change when children born in 2021 are 30 years old, or even earlier, according to the preliminary version of a report to be published next year.

Whatever the rate of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the devastating impacts of warming on nature and the humanity that depends on it will accelerate, the IPCC said, and become painfully palpable long before 2050.

Some are so obsessed with the idea of ​​not scaring people that they don’t want to talk about the climate crisis, but from my experience it is completely the opposite, ”said the young Swede.

