In the advances that have been seen from new Microsoft Windows 10X operating system, reference has almost always been made to how it will adapt to dual screen devices and from the beginning of January the first images shared by Microsoft could be seen. However, the reality is that the new system will hit single-screen computers first.

It is clear that it is very attractive to develop an operating system that works perfectly on dual-screen devices and take full advantage of the possibilities of these, but the reality of the industry shows that these teams are still a minority compared to the normal ones. If in the last year numerous models have been shown, few are those that have reached users.

From the Microsoft website they have reported the change in perspective that is being suffered and how with the current crisis is shaping the needs of users, who look more towards cloud services than innovative devices. The consequences of all this? Launch Windows 10X first for normal laptops and adapt it to dual-screen ones in the future.

From Microsoft they have clarified that This does not mean that they leave the project aside and will continue working on adapting the new operating system to the double screen. together with the manufacturers they work with, as well as creating a simpler version of Windows 10X that adapts to all kinds of users and equipment, which can then be adapted to their liking.

From The Verge report on all these changes that are being experienced in the use made by individuals and the development of manufacturers in terms of equipment that is innovative. Really, It is not known how long this pandemic will last or the changes it will bring, so it is more necessary to look at the present than to the future.

At the moment There are no dates on when Windows 10X will officially come out, neither on normal computers nor on double screens, but from Microsoft they do not forget to show information from time to time so that we do not take our eyes off their next great project.