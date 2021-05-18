realistic holograms to see the other person in real size and 3D

During today’s Google I / O the company has presented a new and interesting project (among other things) that they have been working on lately: Project Starline. Through this service it is possible speak to a person in another physical location as if they were in front from us thanks to a life-size hologram. If they aren’t the most realistic video calls in human history, they come close.

Project Starline is not an app, at least not just an app. It’s about a set of hardware and software composed of multiple cameras and sensors together with a gigantic frame. In this frame we will see the other person in their real size and in three dimensions, while the frame also collects three-dimensional images of us to send them to the other person.

Three ingredients for the magic trick

In the promotional video describe the experience as if you were in front of the other person. An experience that is achieved thanks to the realism of the hologram so that it captures the image in depth and because it is exactly the same size as the real person.

During the promotional video Google describes that three factors have been necessary to make something like this a reality. The first of them is power capture the person in great detail you are talking about, hence they have multiple cameras that capture in 3D and depth sensors.

Once the information is captured, you have to make it reach the other person through the Internet in real time. If we sometimes see the other person pixelated in video calls, even more should happen in a system like this that multiplies the amount of data it collects and sends. Google says an internal system takes care of thoughtfully compress the data to send it and unzip them on the other side. All in real time.

Finally on the other side the framework of the other person is in charge of decompressing the data and display them on the screen so that the subject appears to be real.

The system, at least in the promo video, seems magical. Give the feeling that the two people are sitting in the same room and separated only by a glass in a huge frame. This framework, of course, is going to be difficult for everyone to have at home. It is very likely that if Project Starline is to be commercialized at some point it will be more for offices and professionals than for homes.

Via | Google