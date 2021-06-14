Reale Seguros will be one of Espanyol’s sponsors

06/14/2021 at 7:25 PM CEST

Espanyol has closed a sponsorship agreement with Reale Seguros, an insurance company that, for example, is already one of the main sponsors of Real Sociedad, whose stadium receives its name. The new union between boths will be presented this Tuesday from 11.30 am at the RCDE Stadium.

The event will be attended by the CEO, Jose Maria Duran, as well as the CEO of Reale Seguros, Ignacio Mariscal. Likewise, the club announced that they will also attend the presentation historical protagonists of the entity who have participated in previous promotions. They are Carlos Meléndez, goalkeeper in the 89/90 season, José María Calzón, delegate of the first team from 1975 to 2019 and Eloy Pérez, captain of the 93/94 season team.

It will be the first official presentation of a sponsor since the promotion was certified. According to the newspaper ‘La Grada’, it has yet to be officially confirmed today, the agreement is for three years and the Reale logo will be displayed on the sleeve of the shirt.

The same media assured that the club is working on making Riviera Maya the sponsor of the shirt again, in view of the fact that Betway will have to cease to be after the Government’s ban on the advertising of bookmakers.