The footballers, the coaching staff and the members of the medical services of Real Zaragoza, in addition to all the club’s personnel who carry out a task closer to the first team, are submitting themselves to Covid tests throughout the day. 19, which are being carried out in an orderly manner in the Ciudad Deportiva, which has been subjected to an intense task of disinfection. All have had to access the facilities with gloves and a mask and pass a control to measure the temperature at the entrance to the premises. President Christian Lapetra and sports director Lalo Arantegui have been present and the first to pass this control, arriving in stages, have been Luis Suárez, Clemente, Kagawa, Nieto, Guti, Dani Torres, Puado, Burgui and Soro, in addition to Dwamena. The results of the tests will be known in 48 hours.

The players had to undergo a medical examination yesterday to find out their physical situation ahead of the return from training at the Ciudad Deportiva. These will start on Friday, provided there have been no positives, and in the first phase they will be developed individually on the fields enabled for it, with a maximum of six players per field of play and always keeping at least twice the distance security requested and without any physical contact.

In addition, only two people are allowed to enter the gym at the same time and during this phase the use of the physical therapist should be avoided as much as possible. In the event that it is necessary, it should always be the same for each specific player, intensifying the hygienic and sanitary work.

During this first phase, the players will receive the tasks for the following day at night, as well as their working hours, and will have to go to the facilities in a staggered manner in their own vehicle, having enabled a space to park with the guarantee that there is enough distance between cars.

President Christian Lapetra puts on his gloves upon arrival at the Sports City.

ALFONSO REYES

In this first phase, the changing rooms cannot be used. The footballers will go to the Sports City with training clothes already on from home and with their own boots and once the session is over they will return to their homes without changing or showering. In addition, the club will deliver clean clothes for their next training session to their march in a bag in which they will later store the dirty clothes and which must be deposited in a bucket the next day for washing.

The coaching staff will be able to observe the work of their footballers from a distance, while the players must wear gloves and a mask inside the Sports City except when they are exercising. All these tasks will be supervised by LaLiga, which will maintain, through an observer, control over the use of the facilities and the application of the protocol.

Soro, wearing a mask, accesses the Sports City in his car.

ALFONSO REYES

Raúl Guti undergoes a temperature control before accessing the Real Zaragoza facilities where the Covid-19 tests are carried out.

REAL ZARAGOZA

Luis Suárez undergoes the Covid-19 test.

REAL ZARAGOZA

Sports director Lalo Arantegui has also been present at the Ciudad Deportiva.

ALFONSO REYES