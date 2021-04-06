Real Zaragoza take all three points against CF Fuenlabrada (0-1)

04/05/2021 at 11:03 PM CEST

The Saragossa won the Fuenlabrada 0-1 during the match held this Monday at the Fernando Torres Stadium. The CF Fuenlabrada wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Spanish by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Real Zaragoza did not pass the tables with a result of 0-0 against the Cartagena. With this score, the Fuenlabrada team is twelfth at the end of the game, while the Saragossa is fifteenth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for him Real Zaragoza, which premiered its light through a goal from eleven meters Alvaro Tejero shortly before the end, specifically in 86, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Alex Mula, Pol Valentin, Aldair Fuentes, Aboubakary Kante and Adrian Dieguez replacing Janus, savior, Javi espinosa, Borja Garcés and Cristobal Marquez, while the changes by the visiting team were Francho Serrano Grace, Juan Sanabria, Ivan Azon Monzon, Alex Alegria and Alexander Frances, which entered through Eguaras, Sergio Bermejo, Gabriel Fernandez, Adrian Gonzalez and Juan Jose Narvaez.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Juanma Marrero placeholder image and Janus and by the Saragossa admonished Jair amador.

With this victory away, the team of Juan Ignacio Martinez Jimenez ranked 15th with 38 points, while the team led by Jose Luis Oltra it was placed in twelfth place with 42 points at the end of the duel.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Division: the CF Fuenlabrada will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against the SD Ponferradina away from home, while the Real Zaragoza will play at home against him Almeria.

Data sheetCF Fuenlabrada:Javier Belman, Alejandro Sotillos, Ruben Pulido Penas, Juanma Marrero, Antonio Cristian, Javi Espinosa (Aldair Fuentes, min.76), Pathe Ciss, Jano (Álex Mula, min.65), Salvador (Pol Valentín, min.75), Cristobal Marquez (Adrián Diéguez, min.88) and Borja Garcés (Aboubakary Kante, min.76)Real Zaragoza:Cristian Darío Álvarez, Álvaro Tejero, Jair Amador, Mathieu Peybernes, Carlos Nieto, Sergio Bermejo (Juan Sanabria, min.72), Eguaras (Francho Serrano Gracia, min.46), Alberto Zapater, Adrián González (Álex Alegría, min.83 ), Gabriel Fernández (Ivan Azon Monzon, min.83) and Juan José Narváez (Alejandro Frances, min.90)Stadium:Fernando Torres StadiumGoals:Álvaro Tejero (0-1, min. 86)