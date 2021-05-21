Real Zaragoza get the three points at home after passing over Castellón (3-0)

05/20/2021

On at 23:59 CEST

The Saragossa signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Castellon during the match played in The Romareda this Thursday, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Real Zaragoza came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-2 victory against the The palms. On the part of the visiting team, the Castellon they were defeated 0-2 in the last game they played against the SD Ponferradina. With this good result, the Castellon is twentieth at the end of the game, while the Saragossa is tenth.

The first half of the game started in an unbeatable way for him Real Zaragoza, which kicked off in The Romareda thanks to a goal from Francho Serrano Grace In the 13th minute, the Zaragoza team joined in again, distancing themselves by means of a goal from Ivan Azon Monzon moments before the final whistle, at minute 47, ending the first half with a 2-0 score.

In the second period luck came for the local team, who put more land in between through a goal with a maximum penalty of Alvaro Tejero at 66 minutes, thus closing the match with a final score of 3-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Pichu Atienza, Juan Sanabria, Luca zanimacchia, James Y Haris vuckic replacing Mathieu Peybernes, Ivan Azon Monzon, Sergio Bermejo, Alberto Zapater Y Juan Jose Narvaez, while the changes by the visiting team were Igor Zlatanovic, David cubillas, Marc Mateu, Carles salvador Y Josep Sene, which entered through Juanto, Carlos Delgado, Luis Gustavo, Ruben ten Y Arturo Molina.

In the match there were a total of two yellow cards only for the Castellón team. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Arturo Molina Y David cubillas.

With this good display the Real Zaragoza He already has 50 points in the Second Division and is placed in tenth place in the classification. For his part, Castellon it remains with 41 points, occupying a relegation place to Second B, with which it reached this fortieth day.

The next round of the Second Division will face the Real Zaragoza away from home against him Majorca, Meanwhile he Castellon will face in his stadium before Vallecano Ray.

Data sheetReal Zaragoza:Cristian Darío Álvarez, Álvaro Tejero, Alejandro Frances, Mathieu Peybernes (Pichu Atienza, min.68), Carlos Nieto, Sergio Bermejo (Luca Zanimacchia, min.75), Alberto Zapater (James, min.75), Eguaras, Francho Serrano Gracia , Ivan Azon Monzon (Juan Sanabria, min.68) and Juan José Narváez (Haris Vuckic, min.82)Castellón:Óscar Whalley, Adrian Lapena, Carlos Delgado (David Cubillas, min.57), Rafa Gálvez, Víctor Garcia Marin, Luis Gustavo (Marc Mateu, min.67), Yann Bodiger, Ruben Diez (Carles Salvador, min.76), Arturo Molina (Josep Sene, min.76), Diaz and Juanto (Igor Zlatanovic, min.57)Stadium:The RomaredaGoals:Francho Serrano Gracia (1-0, min. 13), Ivan Azon Monzon (2-0, min. 47) and Álvaro Tejero (3-0, min. 66)