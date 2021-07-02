Real Zaragoza dismisses Iván Martínez

07/02/2021 at 1:55 PM CEST

A few weeks ago they confirmed the continuity of Ivan Martinez as coach of the Deportivo Aragón coach for this Thursday send an official statement of his dismissal despite remaining one year of contract.

“The Real Zaragoza has decided to dispense with the services of the so far Deportivo Aragón coach, Iván Martínez. The Club wishes to express its gratitude for the work carried out by the technician in the Entity, while wishing him future professional success.

Iván Martínez managed to be a technician Spain champion with the junior honor division and contest for the first time in history the “Youth League”, falling to Olympique de Lyon. But the replacement of Rubén Baraja in the subsidiary meant that Iván Martínez took the reins of the first team for eight days.

However, the bad guys turned out with a single victory in the eight games he led the team and that caused the club to decide to hire Jim and return Iván Martínez to his previous position.

However this season with the subsidiary It was not good either, it obtained bad results that have prevented the Aragonese team from ascending and they did not have the opportunity to promotion playoff to the bronze division.