Real Zaragoza – Castellón de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/17/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Three days remain for the resolution of this LaLiga Smartbank season 2020/2021. The Second Division of state football thus faces its 40th day. At this point we already have the guaranteed direct promotion for Espanyol and Mallorca, two teams that from the beginning showed a very different course from the rest of the contenders, marking clear distances in the middle of the season. However, the PlayOff posts are still proving to be quite permeable and the competition promises not to breathe until the last second. This time they face Real Zaragoza and Castellón at the Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza.

The locals promise to give everything counting on the field factor on their part, although yes, without an audience. They are in the position number fifteen and have 43 points.

The eighteenth place in the qualifying table is for the visiting team, which has 41 points obtained throughout this season.

Both teams will have their crossing on Thursday, May 20 at 9:30 p.m.. From that moment on the initial whistle will be given and it will be possible to continue through Movistar LaLiga and Movistar +.