Real Zaragoza beats Las Palmas and get all three points (0-2)

05/15/2021

The Saragossa won the Palms 0-2 during the match held this Saturday at the Gran Canaria Stadium. The palms He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Alcorcón. For his part, Real Zaragoza reaped a zero draw against the Spanish, adding a point in the last match held in the competition and accumulating three draws in a row in the competition. After the result obtained, the Palmense set is tenth, while the Saragossa It is fifteenth after the end of the duel.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Real Zaragoza, who took the opportunity to open the scoring through a goal from the penalty spot of Luca zanimacchia in the 8th minute, ending the first half with a 0-1 on the light.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which widened the differences with a goal from Juan Sanabria at 81 minutes, ending the duel with a final score of 0-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Palms from Pepe Mel relieved Rafa Mujica, Ariday cabrera, Alvaro Lemos Y Kirian rodriguez for Pejino, Clemente Mues, Alex Diez Y Fabio Gonzalez, while the technician of the Saragossa, Juan Ignacio Martinez placeholder image, ordered the entry of Francho Serrano Grace, Alvaro Tejero, Sergio Bermejo, Jair Amador Silos Y Juan Sanabria to supply James, Carlos Vigaray, Luca zanimacchia, Juan Jose Narvaez Y Alberto Zapater.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Palms (Alvaro Lemos) and three to Saragossa (Eguaras, Carlos Vigaray Y Jair Amador Silos).

With these three points, the Saragossa He ranked 15th with 47 points at the end of the game, while Palmas ranked 10th with 50 points.

On the next day of the competition The palms will play against him Real Sporting at home, while the Real Zaragoza will face at home against Castellon.

Data sheetLas Palmas:Cristian Darío Álvarez, Carlos Vigaray, Alejandro Frances, Mathieu Peybernes, Carlos Nieto, Luca Zanimacchia, Eguaras, Alberto Zapater, James, Ivan Azon Monzon and Juan José NarváezReal Zaragoza:Alvaro Valles Rosa, Álex Díez, Tomas Cardona, Alex Suarez, Benito Ramírez, Clemente Mues, Fabio González, Sergio Ruiz, Pejino, Jesé and Sergio AraujoStadium:Gran Canaria StadiumGoals:Luca Zanimacchia (0-1, min. 8) and Juan Sanabria (0-2, min. 81)