Real Zaragoza and Cartagena split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/01/2021 at 11:31 PM CEST

The match held this Thursday in The Romareda and who faced the Saragossa and to Cartagena it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. Both teams resumed the competition after three months of inactivity due to the coronavirus health crisis. The Real Zaragoza came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Logroñés. Regarding the visiting team, the Cartagena reaped a tie to one against the Malaga, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the score, the Zaragoza team is sixteenth after the end of the duel, while the Cartagena it is twenty-first.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a score of 0-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Saragossa who entered the game were Juan Sanabria, Ivan Azon Monzon, Luca zanimacchia and Adrian Gonzalez replacing Alberto Zapater, Alex Alegria, Sergio Bermejo and Francho Serrano Grace, while changes in the Cartagena They were Carlos David, Alex Gallar, Ruben Castro and Edward sutherland, who entered to replace Toni Datkovic, Pablo de Blasis, Cristian Lopez and Berto Cayarga.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, two for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Juan Jose Narvaez and Mathieu Peybernes and by visitors to David Andújar Jiménez and Berto Cayarga.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Real Zaragoza it ranked 16th in the table with 35 points. For his part, Cartagena with this point he got the twenty-first place with 31 points, occupying a relegation place to Second B at the end of the match.

The next round of the Second Division will face the Real Zaragoza at home against CF Fuenlabrada, Meanwhile he Cartagena will face in his fief before the Alcorcón.

Data sheetReal Zaragoza:Marc Martinez, Antonito, David Andújar Jiménez, Toni Datkovic, David Fornies, Pablo de Blasis, José Ángel, Ramón Azeez, Berto Cayarga, Cristian López and Elady ZorrillaCartagena:Cristian Darío Álvarez, Carlos Vigaray, Alejandro Frances, Mathieu Peybernes, Pep Chavarria, Eguaras, Francho Serrano Gracia, Alberto Zapater, Álex Alegría, Sergio Bermejo and Juan José NarváezStadium:The RomaredaGoals:0-0