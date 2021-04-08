Real Zaragoza – Almería de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/08/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

LaLiga Smartbank it is being absolutely enjoyable and fast-paced. So the season continues with this matchday 34 with crazy results, a seeded with three contenders struggling to stay at the top of the table while his other three pursuers also have strong hopes of fighting for direct promotion positions in the face of any enemy missteps. Even so, it seems that Spanish and Majorca (first and second respectively) maintain a fairly comfortable advantage compared to their main rivals. Given these circumstances, this day will face the Real Zaragoza against him Almeria in the mythical Romareda stadium, in the capital on the banks of the Ebro.

The local complex is located in the fifteenth position with 36 points. While, for their part, visitors are in the third place, with 60 points.

Both teams will begin their fight to take the three points home on Sunday, April 11 at 4:00 p.m.. Likewise, as the matches can only be held without an audience, it can also be enjoyed through Mitele Plus and Movistar LaLiga with the relevant subscription to these platforms.