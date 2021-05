Real Valladolid – Villarreal de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/10/2021

On at 23:36 CEST

Football does not stop for a single moment. This week we will not be able to breathe without a match being fought at some point in the Spanish geography. Thus, while the last matches of matchday 35 are being played, the matchday 36 It is close to starting, specifically on Tuesday, May 11, extending throughout the week until Thursday, May 13. It is possible that during this week it will be decided who will be the champion of LaLiga Santander. There are currently three clear contenders: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, an off-hook Seville continues to maintain a few minimal options. This day there will be a match between the Real Valladolid and the Villarreal in the José Zorrilla Stadium, in the Castilian capital of León.

Thus, the local team has the home court factor, although this time it will be played – as it has been customary – without an audience. Count on 31 points and are placed in the seventeenth position, at the bottom of the table.

For their part, visitors are positioned in the sixth square on the board after getting 52 points in their matches.

We can continue this game on the day Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 p.m.. Likewise, it will be televised through MiTele Plus and Movistar LaLiga. Therefore, we will need a subscription to any of these services to view it.