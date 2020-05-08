Real Valladolid is free of coronaviruses. This was confirmed Ronaldo on Instagram, in a live show shared with the Italian Alessandro del Piero. The President recognized that both he and the entire squad have tested negative and explained that the team’s return to training will take place on Monday, in groups of six, yes, complying with all the protocols established by LaLiga in the face of a return from the competition that it sees “too risky”, despite the fact that He knows that he had to find “the best decision for everyone” and the club abides by the decision to return.

The youth legend was interested in the Brazilian project in Valladolid, considered by Ronaldo as “a challenge”. “I have loved soccer all my life, but I didn’t see myself as a coach, directing 25 players, managing how everyone thinks … My daughters use me as a coach all day, but not me, I prefer to be a little calmer, “she said with a laugh, as recalled by the anecdote lived with Keko in one of his first games: when he went to advise him on how to define in front of the goalkeeper, he reminded him that “you are O Fenômeno”.

This adventure undertaken as a leader, suffered and fun in equal parts, as he has highlighted on more than one occasion. It started in his head years ago, until he was presented with the opportunity to land at Real Valladolid, where he has a working group that he praised: “It is made up of well-known people from Brazil and people I met years before. It allows me to be calm in management.”

In the same way, Ronaldo recalled the difficulties he encountered as soon as he landed in Zorrilla, due to the financial control rules that prevent making significant expenditures. Far from complaining about this financial ‘fair play’, explained to Del Piero how he decided to bet on giving continuity to the team that had managed to ascend, as well as the “great and special” response from the team in the form of permanence last season.