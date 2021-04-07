Real Unión de Irún beat Tarazona 1-0 at home

04/07/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The Union won at home 1-0 their first match of the Second Phase of Segunda B held this Wednesday in the Stadium Gal. After the scoreboard, the Irun team is second with 36 points and the Turiasonense fifth with 24 points at the end of the duel.

The game started in a positive way for him Real Union, which premiered the light with a goal from Zourdine thior in minute 15. With this score the first part of the game ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 1-0 score.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Real Union gave entrance to Prince, Sergio flames and William by Rafter, Capelete and Zourdine thior, Meanwhile he Tarazona gave entrance to Almost, Brando, From La Mata, Flórez and Pepo by Ballarín, Rodri, Iñaki Santiago, Campins and Fought.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Union (Rafter and Madrazo), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this result, the Union is left with 36 points and the Tarazona with 24 points.

On the second day the Real Union will play against Osasuna Promises at home, while the Tarazona will face the Racing Santander in his fiefdom.

Data sheetRoyal Union of Irún:Irazusta, Iván Pérez, Kijera, Ekhi Senar, Azkoiti, Capelete (Sergio Llamas, min.85), Zourdine Thior (Guillermo, min.89), Quique Rivero, Elosegi, Viguera (Galán, min.72) and MadrazoTarazona:Cacharrón, Campins (Flórez, min.85), Pelón, Chus Herrero, Lucho (Pepo, min.85), Iñaki Santiago (De La Mata, min.85), Dani Santigosa, Abreu, Leo, Rodri (Brando, min. 75) and Ballarín (Almost, min.75)Stadium:Stadium GalGoals:Zourdine Thior (1-0, min. 15)