Real Titánico and Urraca CF split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

Mar 29, 2021 at 9:03 AM CEST

The Titanic and the Magpie tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in Hoppers. The Royal Titanic came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 2-0 victory against the Valdesoto. On the part of the visiting team, the Magpie CF had to settle for a zero draw against the San Martin. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in fifth position, while the Magpie he stayed in sixth place at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Titanic from Adrian Gonzalez relieved Kid and Prida by Mario and Matheus, while the technician of the Magpie, Pablo Detori, ordered the entry of Luis Garavito and Mathe to supply Adrian and Alex sandoval.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Milu, of the Titanic and four to Agus Porto, Luis Garavito, Serum and Mathe of the Magpie.

With this tie, the Royal Titanic it was placed in the fifth place of the table with 23 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, Magpie CF With this point he was in sixth position with 22 points, in the place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, at the end of the match.

Data sheetRoyal Titanic:Rafa, Leyder, Isaac, Hugo Sánchez, Milu, Jorge, Mario (Pibe, min.45), Garri, Matheus (Prida, min.83), Jairo Santos and Ruben RiescoMagpie CF:José Luis, Campillo, Suero, Alex Sandoval (Mathe, min.80), Fonsi, Adrián (Luis Garavito, min.75), Agus Porto, Didi, Meana, Javi Alonso and RamonínStadium:HoppersGoals:0-0