A stormy love / hate story between Mexican actors Gabriel Soto and Geraldine recorded a haven of peace on a special day after two troubled years in which their marriage broke up and the actor took refuge in the arms of a blue-eyed Russian model. and 18 years younger.

Gabriel Soto decided to make a truce with his ex-wife and instead of continuing to fight with her he sent her a congratulation on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In fact, he not only wrote a message to his daughters’ mother, but also to his aunts and his late mother, reported the website Quien.com.

“Happy day to all the mothers. Especially to my mother Elisa who is in heaven. To the mother of my daughters, Geraldine Bazán. To my aunt Betty, Zandra Fox de Soto Borja and Carmen Escobar who have been mother figures to me Congratulations on this day ”, published the protagonist of” Single with daughters “on his Instagram.

In another post, he also congratulated his current partner, the Russian actress Irina Baeva, the apple of discord in the breakup of the Soto-Bazan marriage.

These are sad stories between people who, in their search for happiness, encounter unforeseen situations.

+ Soap opera loves

This soap opera, with real performances and consequences, began in 2007 just when Gabriel and Geraldine met during the recording of the melodrama “Under the reins of love”. She was 24 years old and he was 32 (now their ages are 37 and 45).

Despite the fact that they had a hidden romance, the actress announced that after several flirtations they officially began their courtship on December 5, 2007, the portal of the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reported.

Elissa Marie, who was born in February 2009, was the first fruit of her love. In 2014, the family expanded when Alexa Miranda arrived, alleviating a few years in which love came and went, with marked cracks that the marriage seemed to correct in February 2016 when they decided to marry in the church.

Marital happiness did not last long. The claws of Eris, the goddess of discord, stalked the famous couple who weeks later faced the first scandal.

An entertainment magazine published photos of the actor playing on the beach with actress Marjorie de Sousa, distancing the Soto-Bazán couple, who reconciled in June 2016 when they went on their honeymoon to Napa, Valley, California.

They reunited her family for a short time, because in September 2017 Marjorie de Sousa got pregnant and Soto was pointed out as the father (he was finally another actor, Julián Gil).

The marriage crisis was already unstoppable and soon, in October 2018, Gabriel and Geraldine announced the divorce.

+ A Russian on the way

The mourning of the break was short-lived for the actor. Within a few weeks, he was already walking the streets of Los Angeles with the Russian model Irina Baeva, with whom rumors already involved them since the end of 2017.

Finally, in February 2018, both admitted the relationship, but unleashed a media storm because Geraldine revealed infidelity situations that happened with Irina in the middle while she was still married to Gabriel.

Geraldine reported that she began to doubt the relationship of her ex-husband and the Russian model Irina Baeva, on May 20, 2017, date in which she attended one of the functions of a play in which the new lovers shared the stage.

+ The first signs

One of those days, as the actress narrated, when approaching to greet the Russian, she noticed a different, hostile attitude, and the young woman avoided looking her in the eye, so her female instincts were put on high alert.

“Such was the attitude that I felt on the part of this partner in the play of my ex-husband, who is now her current partner, that I had to ask my ex-husband if there was something between them … He completely denied it and I was left with that, ”he said in February 2019 through a video on Youtube.

Other clues of messages and situations on social networks increased their suspicions that finally were verified and the marriage between them ended definitively.

After facing the worst day in her relationship with the actor, Geraldine assured that Irina Baeva published a text in her Instagram stories, which said: “What a beautiful disaster I am making.” With which I felt totally and absolutely mocked. That was harassment. That really is cyberbullying with the sole intention of only hurting me. ”

More than two years after the storm, between Gabriel and Geraldine it seems that a little peace came. Or at least he held out an olive branch with his message for Mother’s Day in Mexico.

.